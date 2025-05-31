When you think of the 80s and early 90s, certain things stand out: the clothes, the music, the mood, even in Kerala. And right in the middle of it all: breakdance. That’s exactly what 'Moonwalk', the directorial debut of Vinod AK, captures: the vibrant, slightly chaotic dance scene of that era. It’s a nostalgic and fitting tribute to the King of Pop and global hip-hop icon Michael Jackson, who popularised the moonwalk dance step and inspired a generation of young people trying to find their rhythm.

The film follows a group of youngsters in Thiruvananthapuram who stumble into the world of breakdancing just as it’s beginning to trickle into the local scene. They’re not dance prodigies, and that’s what makes it work; they’re just curious kids, drawn in by something new, exciting, and global. But if you think 'Moonwalk' is simply about a bunch of boys learning to dance, think again. Vinod AK doesn’t confine the narrative to dance battles and training montages. The film expands its lens to explore how the people around these boys, families, neighbours, and society at large, respond to their passion, reflecting the social dynamics and class divides of the time.

What makes 'Moonwalk' click is its cast. All fresh faces and none of them are trying to outshine the story. Anunath, Rishi Kainikkara, Siddharth B., Sujith Prabhakar, and the rest bring an easy charm to their roles. They feel like real boys from that era, not stylised movie versions of them. Anunath’s character does have a slight narrative edge, but overall, the film gives everyone space to breathe. There’s a certain innocence in how they speak about dance, giving moves local names, explaining them in their own words, a small but meaningful glimpse into how youth culture in Kerala was absorbing global trends and translating them into its own language.

Structurally, 'Moonwalk' follows the familiar underdog arc, but it’s the unpolished edges that give it character. It nails the late 80s–90s aesthetic with just the right touch of detail, Walkmans, cassette tapes, and coloured disco lights. Nothing feels overly curated or placed for effect. Prashant Pillai’s music blends well with the film’s rhythm, and Ansar Shah’s cinematography captures the right balance between grit and warmth.

However, the film isn’t without its lulls. The second half loses a bit of momentum, drifting away from the dance narrative and into the personal lives of its characters. It’s not necessarily a misstep. In fact, the film’s heart lies more in its portrayal of friendship, family, and adolescence than in the dance sequences themselves. Still, the lack of a strong central conflict slightly dulls its impact. With no major stakes or pushback, the story moves in a fairly linear way, with few dramatic highs or lows, apart from a well-executed climax that brings some energy back into the frame.

The climax steers clear of the typical dance battle cliche and instead delivers a solid underdog moment that really works for the film. It comes across not just as a personal win for the characters but also as a subtle pushback against the social system around them. At the same time, it stands as a genuine tribute to Michael Jackson, not just for the moves, but for everything he symbolised.

Ultimately, 'Moonwalk' isn’t trying to be slick or overly choreographed. It’s raw in parts, slow in others, but sincere throughout. And sometimes, that’s enough.