The Madras High Court on Friday temporarily stayed a single judge’s order that had directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to immediately grant a U/A certificate to the upcoming Tamil film ‘Jana Nayagan’, starring Vijay. The stay means that the CBFC has been asked to hold back the issuance of the certificate until the matter is fully heard and arguments are completed.

The Chief Justice’s bench, which heard the CBFC’s writ appeal, observed that the censor board should have been given adequate time to oppose the film’s release. “At least two or three days should have been given to the board,” the bench said while passing the interim order. The court has posted the matter for further hearing on January 21, after the Pongal holidays.

Earlier in the day, a single judge of the Madras High Court had cleared the way for the film’s release by directing the CBFC to issue a U/A certificate forthwith. The single judge had also set aside the CBFC chairperson’s decision to refer the film to a Revising Committee, holding that the move was without jurisdiction.

However, the CBFC subsequently filed a writ appeal challenging the single judge’s ruling. In its appeal, the censor board argued that the film should have been granted an ‘A’ certificate, citing the presence of extensive action sequences. Following an afternoon hearing on the appeal, the Chief Justice’s bench issued the interim stay on the earlier order, effectively putting the film’s release on hold for now.

‘Jana Nayagan’ is one of the most anticipated Tamil films of the year, as it is expected to be Vijay’s final on-screen appearance before he fully enters politics through his party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Directed by H Vinoth, known for ‘Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru’, ‘Valimai’, and ‘Nerkonda Paarvai’, the film features an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, and Gautham Vasudev Menon. It is produced by Venkat K. Narayana under the KVN Productions banner, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.