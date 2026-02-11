The Kerala Film Producers’ Association has decided to take stern action against actor Biju Menon for allegedly skipping promotional activities for his film. The Association has directed him to pay ₹15 lakh as compensation for the loss reportedly suffered by producer Anoop Kannan. It has also made it clear that if the amount is not paid, they will refrain from cooperating with the actor on future projects.

The development comes days after FEFKA General Secretary B Unnikrishnan publicly alleged that the producer, who is also a director, incurred a loss of at least ₹25 lakh from a channel deal because the lead actor failed to attend promotions. Speaking to the media after FEFKA and the Producers’ Association signed a revised service wage agreement, Unnikrishnan did not mince words.

“A prominent actor in Malayalam cinema did not turn up for promotions, and because of that, a producer-director lost a substantial amount due from a channel. The same actor has now skipped the promotions of a film directed by Jeethu Joseph as well. I am speaking about Biju Menon. I have no hesitation in naming him,” he said.

Unnikrishnan also raised broader concerns about indiscipline on film sets, alleging that delays in shoots are often caused by actors arriving hours late. He maintained that the newly signed service agreement, involving producers, directors, production controllers and actors, is aimed at ensuring greater accountability and timely completion of shoots.

The film at the centre of the current controversy is ‘Valathu Vashathe Kallan’, directed by Jeethu Joseph and starring Biju Menon and Joju George in the lead roles. While Biju attended the film’s press meet, he did not take part in promotional interviews, a move that sparked discussion on social media. The actor has not yet issued a response to the allegations or the Association’s decision.