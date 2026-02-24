Actor Krishna Kumar and his family have shared a heartwarming moment that bridges three decades and two generations. A baby outfit purchased 30 years ago for his eldest daughter Ahaana Krishna, has now been passed down to little Omy, the son of Diya Krishna.

The tiny outfit holds deep sentimental value for the family. After Ahaana first wore it as a baby, the dress was later worn by her sisters, including Ishani Krishna and Hansika Krishna. Their mother, Sindhu Krishna, had carefully preserved the outfit all these years, often expressing her wish to see it worn by the next generation as well. That long-cherished wish finally came true when baby Omy was dressed in the same outfit and photographed.

Sharing the joy on social media, Krishna Kumar wrote that the dress bought for Ahana three decades ago had now been worn by all his daughters and, after 30 years, by Omy too. He described the moment as one filled with warmth and happiness, adding that the family was delighted to relive those memories once again.

The special photo session was captured by Ahaana, while Ishani helped coordinate the arrangements. Sindhu Krishna, who had safeguarded the outfit for years, was visibly overjoyed to see the emotional milestone unfold. The moment, steeped in nostalgia and familial love, has since resonated with many online, celebrating the beauty of memories passed down through generations.