A new poster from ‘Drishyam 3’ offers a composed yet intriguing glimpse into Georgekutty’s world once again. Dressed in a simple shirt and mundu, standing before a sleek black premium car with a river flowing quietly behind him, Mohanlal exudes calm anticipation. The image signals a familiar man who has weathered storms before, but may now be bracing for his toughest test yet.

Regarded as Malayalam cinema’s first true family thriller franchise, the ‘Drishyam’ series has built its legacy on the emotional and moral dilemmas faced by Georgekutty, an ordinary man driven to extraordinary lengths to protect his family. Written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, ‘Drishyam 3’ is produced by Aashirvad Cinemas under the banner of Antony Perumbavoor.

Over the years, Georgekutty and his wife Rani have come to feel like extended family to Malayali audiences. His relentless determination to safeguard his loved ones has always been the emotional core of the narrative. In ‘Drishyam 3’, that resolve is set to be tested again as he confronts new, formidable challenges. The story continues to explore the inner conflict of a family man who will go to any extent to shield those he loves.

Moving from ‘Drishyam’ to ‘Drishyam 3’, the film reflects the passage of time and the changes it has brought to Georgekutty and his family. Their enduring acceptance among audiences underscores the deep emotional connection the characters command.

Set for a worldwide release on April 2, the film has already generated significant global buzz. The worldwide theatrical and digital rights have been acquired by Panorama Studios and Pen Studios.