For generations of Indian readers who grew up flipping through the bright, familiar pages of Archie comics, the arrival of Dan Parent at Kochi Comic Con felt like meeting someone who had quietly shaped their childhood. The American writer and artist, one of the defining creative forces behind modern Archie storytelling since the late 1980s, was easily among the biggest crowd-pullers at the event, and he seemed just as eager to meet fans as they were to meet him.

“I am always excited to hit new areas in India. I’ve never been to Kochi before, so I’m excited to meet the people here,” Parent said, his enthusiasm unfiltered and genuine. It is this enduring excitement that has powered a career spanning more than four decades in comics, a longevity he attributes to constantly chasing freshness in his work. “Drawing new stories, creating new characters, working with new people — that’s what keeps me going. I still try to keep things as fresh as possible, even after all this time,” he added.

Best known for his long association with Archie Comics, Parent has played a pivotal role in shaping the modern visual and narrative identity of the beloved Riverdale gang. Yet, despite his stature in the industry, his interaction with fans in Kochi was marked by an easy warmth rather than distance.

India, he pointed out, has always been a special territory for Archie. The comics have enjoyed a strong and loyal readership here for decades, something Parent says the team has always been deeply grateful for. “I just want to tell the people of India how grateful we are for their fandom. We’ve always had a strong Indian following, and we’ve always appreciated that,” he said, acknowledging the cross-cultural journey of characters who began life in an American high school setting but found a home in Indian households.

That connection even extends to cinema. Parent revealed that he has watched The Archies, the Hindi-language adaptation directed by Zoya Akhtar, more than once. “Oh yeah, I love it. I’ve seen it a few times. It’s really fantastic. It’s very true to the Archie characters and probably more true to them than most live-action shows,” he said, clearly impressed by the film’s interpretation of the classic characters.

While he admits he hasn’t followed Indian comics closely enough yet, his curiosity about the scene is evident. Having browsed titles at conventions, Parent said he is intrigued by the distinctive visual language of Indian comic art. “The Indian comics have a certain style, which is really nice. The lines are bolder, the colours are bright. It actually fits in with the Archie style a little bit,” he observed, adding that the industry feels like it is in a phase of growth that he actively encourages.

For Parent, conventions like Comic Con are more than just professional obligations. They offer a rare break from the solitary rhythm of working from home. “There’s definitely something about meeting the people. I work from home a lot, so I don’t really get out much when I’m working. Going to conventions becomes the social aspect — you get to meet fans, see colleagues and even, as a fan yourself, look at comics and vendors you wouldn’t normally get to see,” he explained. That dual role, as both creator and lifelong comic enthusiast, is something he still cherishes.

Dan Parent. Photo: Special Arrangement

The conversation also turned to the growing presence of artificial intelligence in creative fields, a topic that has stirred anxiety among artists globally. Parent was unequivocal about where he stands. “I’m not a fan of AI art at all. I appreciate it for informational things and research, so I’m not saying it doesn’t have a place in society. But for comics, it’s kind of a slippery slope,” he said, pausing before adding a more sobering concern: “If it advances too much in creative work, it’s going to put a lot of people out of work.”

Despite such worries about the future of the industry, what defined Parent’s presence in Kochi was an unmistakable optimism. Decades into his career, he still speaks with the curiosity of someone discovering new readers and new creative energies for the first time. For Indian fans who grew up with Archie and his friends, that enthusiasm felt like a full-circle moment — the artist who shaped their favourite stories now standing in front of them, still eager to tell many more.