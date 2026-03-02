Cricketer Sanju Samson had a stellar performance in the quarter-finals against West Indies at the T20 World Cup, scoring an unbeaten 97 runs. His remarkable knock earned widespread praise from celebrities and political figures across South India, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Mammootty lauded Sanju's performance on social media, writing, "What a knock, Sanju Samson! Pure class. Pure dominance. A fearless statement on the biggest stage." He also extended his congratulations to the Indian cricket team for securing a spot in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan praised Sanju's spirit, commenting, "No one can beat the spirit of Keralites. I wish Sanju Samson even bigger achievements for the country." Mohanlal expressed excitement over Sanju's exceptional form. He described the innings as ‘masterful’ and a true reflection of Sanju's talent and character. The actor also congratulated the Indian cricket team for their semi-final berth.

Several other South Indian celebrities, including Prithviraj, Dulquer Salman, Jude Anthany, Basil Joseph, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Aju Varghese, and Telugu music composer Thaman, joined in to praise Sanju's pivotal role in taking India to the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, memes and posters featuring Sanju Samson, alongside the iconic line "Tell us the truth, chettayi, didn’t you wish for such a day?" from Aashiq Abu’s blockbuster ‘Rifle Club,’ went viral across social media. After the match-winning stroke, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav removed his cap and bowed in front of Sanju. He attributed the performance to Sanju's hard work and dedication. The stadium erupted in cheers when Suryakumar mentioned Sanju’s name during the presentation ceremony.

Sanju, visibly emotional after the match, knelt down on the pitch, removed his helmet, and raised both hands to the sky in a gesture of gratitude. After receiving the Player of the Match trophy, Sanju said, “This is one of the best days of my life, and I've been waiting for this moment."