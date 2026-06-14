Kalari gurukkal S Harikrishnan, who portrayed the antagonist Maangottu Mallan alongside Mohanlal in ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’, has dedicated more than two decades to practising, teaching and promoting Kalaripayattu. Now, he is set to help shape the future of the martial art as one of the seven Eminent Professors appointed to Kannur University’s pioneering Diploma course in Kalaripayattu programme, which is set to become the first university-level course in the discipline in the country.

For Harikrishnan, the appointment is another milestone in a journey dedicated to preserving and promoting the martial art.

The initiative marks a significant moment for Kalaripayattu itself. Long practised through the traditional guru-shishya system, the martial art now finds a place within formal higher education. Kannur University will offer diploma programmes from this academic year, with a six-month course for students who have completed Class 10 and a one-year programme for those who have completed Class 12.

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“There has been growing interest in Kalaripayattu at the national level in recent years,” Harikrishnan told Onmanorama. “Through this course, we are trying to make more people aware of its benefits.”

Harikrishnan is the founder of the Punnapra Ekaveera Kalaripayattu Academy and the Managing Director of the Ekaveera International Foundation.

According to him, one of the biggest advantages of bringing Kalaripayattu into the academic system is the recognition it offers practitioners, especially through formal certification and potential job opportunities.

Kalaripayattu training at Harikrishnan's academy. Photo: Special Arrangement

“If you practise Kalaripayattu, the benefits are usually limited to those who actively train and compete,” he said. “With this course, students will also receive certification. It equips them with a recognised skill and could help create job opportunities in the future.”

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The programme is spearheaded by Dr A Praveen, Director of Physical Education at Kannur University, who began working on the proposal soon after joining the institution six months ago. His larger aim, he says, is to bring greater visibility to an art form that is deeply rooted in Kerala’s cultural heritage.

“The tradition and culture of Kannur should be brought out,” Praveen said. “We practise martial arts from many countries, but our own martial art deserves greater prominence.”

The syllabus has been prepared using techniques and knowledge contributed by gurus from different parts of Kerala. The programme is being implemented with the support of Vice-Chancellor K K Shaju and in association with the Directorate of Culture. It will be rolled out across all eight centres of the university.

Praveen’s vision extends beyond the launch of the diploma courses. He hopes the initiative will eventually bring Kalaripayattu into the inter-university sports circuit and help the martial art gain greater visibility at national and international levels.

For Harikrishnan, the initiative is also an opportunity to correct misconceptions about Kalaripayattu. He believes many people associate the martial art primarily with flexibility, without fully understanding the range of skills it develops.

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“People often think flexibility is the main benefit,” he said. “But Kalaripayattu also develops mobility, body balance, muscle strength and body control. It equips you in many ways physically.”

Harikrishnan’s own journey with the martial art began at a young age. Though his grandfather had practised Kalaripayattu, he learned about that connection from his mother, which eventually led him to join a training centre near his home before going on to become a teacher himself. Over the years, he has won seven national medals, secured two national records and found a place in the India Book of Records, Limca Book of Records, Guinness World Records and the Arabian Book of Records.

Despite those achievements, Harikrishnan said one of the biggest turning points in his career came when industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a video featuring one of his students. The video went viral, introducing his work to audiences far beyond the Kalaripayattu community.

“The reach was enormous compared to anything I had experienced before,” he recalled.

The attention eventually led to an unexpected opportunity in cinema. When director Lijo Jose Pellissery contacted him during the making of ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’, Harikrishnan initially assumed he had been called in to help train actors.

“I thought I had been brought in to assist the actors,” he said. “It was only towards the end that I realised I had a major role in the film.”

Although many audiences know him from ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’, Harikrishnan said that his first screen appearance was in Prabhas’s ‘Kalki’. He believes such visibility ultimately benefits Kalaripayattu itself by bringing more attention to the discipline and the people who practise it.

Praveen hopes the university’s initiative will have a similar long-term impact.

For Harikrishnan, however, the immediate significance lies elsewhere. After spending years promoting Kalaripayattu through competitions, training academies and even cinema, he now has an opportunity to help shape how the martial art is taught within a university setting.