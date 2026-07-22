For thousands of Thalapathy Vijay fans across Kerala, 'Jananayagan' is more than just another big release. As the film opens in theatres on Thursday after months of anticipation, it marks what many believe will be the last opportunity to celebrate their favourite star on the big screen.

The H Vinoth directorial featuring Vijay and Mamitha Baiju finally arrives after a prolonged wait. Originally slated for a Pongal release, the film was delayed by certification issues and later hit by an online leak. Yet, neither setback appears to have dampened the enthusiasm surrounding its release.

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"Nothing will stop people from coming to theatres to watch Jananayagan," said Anil Kumar, general secretary of the Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam. For many fans, the six-month wait has only made the occasion more meaningful. Amar, a member of the association in Pathanamthitta, said bookings for fan shows began as early as December last year.

"Not a single person has cancelled despite the long delay. Everyone wants to experience Thalapathy's magic one last time in theatres. It is an emotional moment for all of us," he said.

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Across Kerala, fan associations have been working through the week, putting up towering cut-outs, decorating theatres and preparing celebrations that reflect the scale of Vijay's following in the state.

At Dhanya Ramya Theatre in Pathanamthitta, members have planned a DJ party and other festivities that will continue well into the night before the first show. For Ananthu and other fans in Kollam, however, the excitement is accompanied by a sense of loss. "We've celebrated every Vijay release together. Knowing this could be the last time we do that in theatres makes it special, but also difficult. For Malayalis, our bond with Thalapathy has always been through his films," he said.

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The emotion is shared beyond fan circles. Theatre owners, who have long associated Vijay releases with packed houses and festival-like crowds, say this release carries a different significance.

"At Kavitha Theatre, a Vijay film has always been a celebration—for audiences and for us," said Saju Johney of Kavitha Theatre. "We have 1,100 seats, and every show is sold out. Very few stars have been able to create this kind of momentum in Kerala."

Film Exhibitors Association president Vijayakumar believes Jananayagan comes at a crucial time for the industry. "Malayalam cinema has been going through a difficult phase since the beginning of June, with no major box-office successes. A Vijay film always brings audiences back to theatres, and we expect Jananayagan to create that momentum once again," he said.

According to exhibitors, advance bookings have been exceptionally strong across Kerala, from major cities to smaller towns, with several theatres reporting near-full occupancy.

Whether 'Jananayagan' ultimately lives up to expectations remains to be seen. But even before the first show begins, one thing is evident: for many fans, this is not merely the release of a new film, but a farewell to an era that shaped their love for cinema.