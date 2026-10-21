Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan has praised director Girish AD’s latest film, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, saying every character, including those appearing in just one or two scenes, left a lasting impression on him.

In a Facebook post, Satheesan said he watched the film, starring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju, with his daughter and her friend, enjoying it so much that he sat through it in one go.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister said his busy schedule had interrupted his habit of watching at least one film a month. Watching Bethlehem Kudumba Unit after a long break turned out to be a refreshing experience, he said.

Praising the film’s treatment, Satheesan said it instantly connected him to his youth, evoking memories of the countryside, its people, everyday life, the affection between people and the warmth of romance.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the film kept him engaged throughout without a dull moment. While it made him laugh, it also moved him at times. Satheesan added that he wondered why he had taken so long to watch it after the screening.

He also praised the performances of the supporting cast, noting that even characters appearing in just one or two scenes managed to make their presence felt. Describing the film as a complete team effort, he said he rarely wrote reviews after watching films but felt compelled to do so because this one had left him thoroughly entertained and refreshed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Satheesan said he had called director Girish AD and actor Sangeeth Prathap to congratulate them. He also tried to reach the lead actors, Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju, but could not get through.

Among the characters who stayed with him, alongside the lead characters, was Glikson (played by Roshan Shanavas), he said, ending the reference with an affectionate “Poor Glikson”. The CM congratulated everyone who had worked on the film.

After an impressive theatrical run, crossing the ₹300-crore mark worldwide, Malayalam film Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, produced by Bhavana Studios, is now available on an OTT platform. The film features a large ensemble cast, including Sangeeth Prathap, Suresh Krishna, Bindu Panicker, Vinay Forrt, Roshan Shanavas, Shyam Mohan, Shameer Khan, Srinda, Parvathy Ayyappadas and Meenakshi Raveendran.

The film has also received a strong response outside Kerala, particularly in Tamil Nadu, the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana region and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) markets. Vishnu Vijay's music, Ajmal Sabu's cinematography and Aakash Joseph Varghese's editing have also been among the film's notable technical highlights.