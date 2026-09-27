Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju's 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' is heading to streaming. The Girish AD directorial will premiere on JioHotstar on October 2, the platform confirmed on Sunday.

The film, which opened in theatres on August 21 during the Onam season, has remained in cinemas even as it prepares for its digital release. It has also found an audience outside Kerala, adding to its theatrical run.

At the centre of the film is Justin, played by Nivin Pauly, an unmarried man who finds his routine changing after Ashley, portrayed by Mamitha Baiju, moves in next door. The film keeps the relationship between the two at the heart of its story, opting for a relatively uncomplicated romantic narrative instead of building the plot around major twists.

The cast also features Sangeeth Prathap, Suresh Krishna, Vinay Forrt, Srinda and Shyam Mohan.

Ajmal Sabu serves as the cinematographer, with Akash Joseph Varghese on editing duties. Vishnu Vijay has composed the music.

With its JioHotstar premiere, 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' will now reach audiences who missed its theatrical run, while those who watched it in cinemas can revisit the film from October 2.