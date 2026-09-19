Malayalam film 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' has entered the Rs 300-crore club worldwide, adding another major milestone to its impressive theatrical run.

The film, which marks a comeback for Nivin Pauly and continues the successful collaboration between Bhavana Studios, director Girish A.D. and actor Mamitha Baiju, is still drawing packed houses nearly a month after its release. On its 28th day, the film was running to full houses in 266 theatres.

The film's producers, Bhavana Studios, marked the milestone with a poster that has drawn attention for putting the spotlight on the crew rather than its star cast. Instead of the usual celebration posters featuring the actors, the new artwork features the key technicians who worked behind the scenes.

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Director Girish AD, screenwriter Kiran Josey, cinematographer Ajmal Sabu and editor Aakash Joseph Varghese feature prominently in the poster alongside producers Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran.

The film has now set the record for the fastest Malayalam film to cross the Rs 300-crore mark worldwide. Its theatrical momentum has remained strong even in its fourth week, with audiences continuing to return for repeat viewings.

'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' features a large ensemble cast, including Sangeeth Prathap, Suresh Krishna, Bindu Panicker, Vinay Forrt, Roshan Shanavas, Shyam Mohan, Shameer Khan, Srinda, Parvathy Ayyappadas and Meenakshi Raveendran.

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The film has also received a strong response outside Kerala, particularly in Tamil Nadu, the Andhra-Telangana region and the GCC markets. The success marks the biggest theatrical hit of Nivin Pauly's career.

Vishnu Vijay's music, Ajmal Sabu's cinematography and Aakash Joseph Varghese's editing have also been among the film's notable technical elements.