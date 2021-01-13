Master review: The Vijay vs Vijay Sethupathi movie is 'marana mass'

When a movie buff goes to theatre after close to 10 months, there could have been no better choice than 'Master.'

The song 'Vaathi coming' was already a big hit even before the film released. The song and its dance numbers kept hopes alive for a theatrical release of the film.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of 'Kaithi' fame, the movie is a complete entertainer with action, music and dance taking the prime spots in the same order.

In the movie, actor Vijay plays the role of a college teacher, JD, who is also an alcoholic but obviously a favourite among the students. The principal and other teachers have their way when after an election among the students he is temporarily ousted from the college.

In the meantime, he takes up the job of a teacher at a juvenile correctional home and the plot thickens.

We know Kanagaraj can create Hollywood like action sequences in his movies and it is reflected in 'Master' too. Kanagaraj seems to have an obsession with trucks as, like in 'Kaithi,' it plays an important role in the action sequences in this movie too. Except, that if in the earlier film the truck was the hero's preferred vehicle then in this one it is the villains.

But the villain here is no simple one, if Rajinikanth's 'Baasha' is a cult classic today, then so is Raghuvaran as Mark Antony. A powerful villain is the requirement to show the heroes power in mass movies and Vijay Sethupathi does that. The excellent actor that Sethupathi is, he pulls off the role with ease.

Ample time is given in the beginning of the film to establish how Sethupathi's character Bhavani became as dreadful as he is and has reached the position where he is undefeatable.

Whether it is his comic timing or about changing to a murderous villain, his face can portray all that in split seconds.

The juvenile correctional home that JD has taken charge as teacher is the centre of Bhavani's illegal activities. Will JD be able to make any change in the life of the inmates or carry on with his alcoholic ways and how he has to deal with Bhavani makes up the movie.

Though, we know the answers to all of it already, it is still thrilling to watch the two Vijays fight it out on the big screen.

The Vijay starrer is undoubtedly a festive treat for fans with plenty of references from his old hit films. Those watching a Vijay film for the first time may not understand why the crowd is cheering when he gets in for a game of Kabbadi or the significance of saying, “I am waiting.”

The music by Anirudh Ravichander gives the power-packed punch and feel for the action sequences as well as make you want to be up on your feet for the dance numbers. The music is even used as a tool in the film to get the character of JD to start moving, whether it is after a heavy drinking night or after being injured badly in a fight.

The cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan and edits by Philomin Raj are up to scratch. The scene showing one side of the juvenile home with sunlight and the other under a shadow with JD standing on the side with light was perfect and summarises the whole plot of the movie in one shot.

Sadly, the others in the cast do not have much of a role in the movie. But notable performance was of a child actor who seems to compensate for the removal of the sidekick. Usually, in mass movies there is always a sidekick with the main actor, Kanagaraj decided to do away with this and for good.

This allows us to focus on the two main characters and gets rid of the comedy for the sake of it.

While Sethupathi's exemplary performance was expected, Vijay has outdone himself to match with it. As the movie comes for a close we wish there was more direct confrontational scenes from the duo.

This festive season Vaathi is here to rule the box offices.