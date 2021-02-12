Operation Java movie review: A top-notch cyber age thriller

Operation Java is the tale of unsung heroes. It would be a crime to confine it just as a cop drama as more aspects are woven into the plot and the narrative.

This is rather a brilliant, unusual take on the daily wage workers in the government sector.

The cops, whom we usually associate with action and investigation, here goes through the perspective of two B-tech graduates, Antony and Vinay Dasan, who join the cyber cell of Kerala Police.

Operation Java is the codename for major operations by the cyber cell. The youngsters get associated with these cases.

Director Tharun Moorthy allows the camera to capture the high-strung anxiety ridden faces in single shots. And that makes his characters attain an intense dimension.

Underscoring the credits which proclaims Operation Java as a plot based on real life incidents, the movie unravels with incidents related to Nivin Pauly-starrer Premam, a blockbuster which also hit the headlines for getting leaked.

Probes into online leakage usually hits a dead end as culprits are too smart and thereafter producers lose interest due to procedural delays. Operation Java, in its first mission decodes the illegal business.

The cases here are crisply edited without wasting time.

If Dulquer Salmaan's recent outing Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal favoured cyber con artists making money, and showed the nitty-gritty side of modern technology as entertaining, Operation Java has a realistic approach focussing the scary side of the tech-driven age.

Like the Netflix web series Jamtara, which revolved around phishing activities, the Tharun Moorthy directorial also offers glimpses of similar activities and cases. And it would have been interesting to see them with more detailing as a web series.

Abrid Shine's movie Action Hero Biju had an honest approach on the mundane the job of a sub inspector of police. Operation Java seems to tread a similar path with a sincere effort to be different and realistic.

The film rides on clever writing and performances. Balu Varghese and Lukeman as the B-tech graduates win accolades.

They are relatable, grounded and rooted in their vocation.

And so are the cops played by Prashant Alexander, Binu Pappu, Irshad and others. All the actors including Shine Tom Chacko and Vinayakan put in compelling performances.

Operation Java takes a few minutes to seep in, before it draws you to a riveting plot. The audiences are charioted to the same emotion of the characters as the film progresses from one case to another.

But nothing is exaggerated here and rather flourishes to its set goal of being a tribute to the unsung heroes.

There is some impressive filmmaking on display, whether it is the use of locations -- like grabbing an accused from Tamil Nadu border -- or portraying an unexpected slap from a female character.

The frames get into a lofty plain like the aerial shot of Kochi which captures the dark underbelly of the city with an engrossing background score by Jakes Bijoy.

Post the lockdown phase, the movie has the potential to be a perfect crowd puller. Operation Java is a chilling and fascinating watch.