The Priest: live updates of Mammootty-starrer

The much anticipated Mammootty-starrer The Priest, has finally arrived in theaters. The Priest marks the biggest Malayalam release after Covid-19 outbreak with a superstar in the lead.

The movie, which is the directorial debut of Jofin T Chacko has released in over 300 screens across the state. The film released after several postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The movie, which was slated for February release, was postponed as the government did not give sanction for holding second show.

The teasers and songs have already garnered wide attention. Mammootty is expected portray the role of Father Benedict in a never-seen-before-avatar.

Almost all the theaters across the state are houseful and fans are hoping for a blockbuster from the superstar.

The Priest features an ensemble cast including Nikhila Vimal, Sreenath Bhasi, Saniya Iyappan, Jagadish, Madhupal, Baby Monica, TG Ravi and Ameya Mathew. With story penned by Shyam Menon and Deepu Pradeep, the film has music by renowned composer Rahul Raj.

Stay tuned for live updates and detailed review.