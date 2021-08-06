Navarasa | Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru review: Relish the Sringhara magic of Gautham Menon and Suriya

The magical duo of Gautham Menon-Suriya is back in Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru, ten years after the massive success of Varanam Aayiram.

Suriya waltzes into familiar terrain with 'Sringhara rasam' in this Navarasa anthology conceptualized by Mani Ratnam.

The film begins on the sets of a musical stage in a foreign country where seasoned musician Kamal performs.

A flashback sequence shows a younger Kamal with his mother. The 32-year-old musician, upset over the non-release of his movie, persuades his mother to move abroad to pursue music.

When Kamal is all set to fly to London, Nethra, played by Prayaga Martin, enters the scene as a singer for one of his compositions.

As fate would have it, he falls head over heels in love with the Nethra. In the conversation that follows the couple discusses and bonds over music.

Karthik does a remarkable job with the music. The sequence where Kamal picks up a guitar to switch from Beethoven's Für Elise to a beautiful Tamil melody leaves the audience in awe.

Unlike usual films which focus on a story thread to bring out romance, Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru, which roughly translates into “a sparrow perched atop a guitar string”, rides on the emotion of 'Shringara'.

Prayaga Martin tries to do justice to the role within the limited scope of the screenplay.

The film does not revolve around the prospect of 'a happy ending' but flirts with the idea of 'love' and the deep emotions it triggers.



After all, Shringara is the undisputable king of all rasas and none better to portray it than the king of romance Suriya.