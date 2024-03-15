'Yodha': Sidharth Malhotra probably the only saving grace of this typical formula film | Movie Review

It appears that Sidharth Malhotra is on a patriotic streak with his movie roles, particularly excelling in police and soldier characters. This year, he returns with 'Yodha', helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Interestingly, 'Yodha' shares a familiar vibe with 'Shershaah', despite having a distinct storyline. The film centres around the Indian army's task force 'Yodha,' led by Arun Katyal (Sidharth Malhotra), whose life is dedicated to the task force. Amidst two hijacking incidents, the story explores Katyal's portrayal as a true 'Yodha' in handling these challenges.

Upon watching the film, viewers may find themselves grappling with mixed feelings about it. Bollywood often relies on the same formulas for patriotic movies, typically revolving around hijacks or border skirmishes, featuring a hero who flouts rules and displays unwavering patriotism. So is the case with Yodha.

Sidharth Malhotra takes centre stage in the movie, delivering a strong performance that anchors the entire movie. He fully immerses himself in the role, engaging in fights, action sequences, romance, and patriotic themes. His brooding demeanour, agility, and commanding screen presence seamlessly enhance the film.

However, 'Yodha' suffers from an excess of sentimentality, lacking proper story development. Given the audience's familiarity with other hijacking films like 'Bell Bottom' and 'Neerja,' the portrayal of hijacking incidents in 'Yodha' comes across as rather sloppy.

Despite the multitude of elements in the movie, none of them seem to culminate effectively. This is where 'Shershaah' outshines 'Yodha', as it successfully evokes empathy for its main characters, whereas in 'Yodha', audience connection with the characters may be lacking.

The film amalgamates various factors without giving any particular aspect the attention it deserves. The music and background score are notably effective, with the background score standing out in particular.

Alongside Sidharth, Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani also hold significant roles in the film. While they deliver decent performances, their portrayal feels somewhat scripted and rigid. Certain aerial scenes are visually striking, and aside from Sidharth, the stunt sequences emerge as the true standout moments in the movie.

For avid fans of Sidharth Malhotra and viewers who appreciate a somewhat cliché patriotic film, 'Yodha' could be an enjoyable watch.