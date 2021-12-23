Lal Jose directorial 'Meow' review: A heart warming experience

Meow is tailor-made for the family audience, the kind of film that leaves a smile on your face even after you leave the theatre. It’s the story of an NRI but goes beyond the familiar story of Gulf city residents and captures the life of a family man who lives in the suburbs.

Dasthakir runs a mini supermarket in Ras al Khaimah. He has a family consisting of a wife and three children. He is struggling to make ends meet. Along with that, the couple has their little harmless squabbles. One of these fights eventually results in his wife leaving their house to stay with her parents. Meow explores the events following that.

Dasthakir hates cats and the film explains the reasons behind it. But unknown to him a cat lives in his house and the cat eventually becomes the reason for the family to dig out certain interesting facts about each other. That a cat plays a key role in the family members finding themselves may be the reason behind that title. Some of the scenes are a riot and the humour is very organic.

Dasthakir is safe in the hands of Soubin Shahir. Dasthakir had a grimy college life, chaotic bachelor life, had to be a responsible family man and now he is going through a midlife crisis. The actor traverses the various emotional upheavals of the character with ease.

Harisree Yousuf who plays Dasthakir’s confidante is also impressive. Lal Jose has given a makeover to the comedy genre. Lal Jose is known for introducing a new heroine whenever he placed his films in foreign countries. It’s there in Meow as well and the actress makes a confidant debut in Malayalam. Mamta Mohandas who plays his wife and the actors who play his children are all very good.

When it comes to Lal Jose films, music will always hold importance. In Meow, there are some beautiful compositions from Justin Varghese. The song 'Hijabi' sung by Adif Mohammad has been on the hit list before the release of the movie. Soubin has also sung an interesting song titled ‘Chundali.’ Though Malayalam cinema has shown the Gulf city life in various narratives, Meow tries to explore the life of the people in the suburbs. That’s the USP of the film.

Young cinematographer Ajmal Babu has skillfully captured the charm of the suburbs. The film tells the story of women's empowerment, progress, and practical life lessons. Iqbal Kuttipuram and Lal Jose have said in interviews that their films on the life of expatriates are based on lived-in experiences. In real life, the scope of fantasy is diminished so one can pretend not to overlook the flaws.

Most of the Malayalees living in the Gulf are familiar with a character like Dastakhir. Meow is a heartwarming experience as its characters and events are very close to life. In short, Meow is the perfect family entertainer for this Christmas.