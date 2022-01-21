'Hridayam' movie review: Youthful charm, romance make it a memorable watch

It’s a world filled with romance and lovers and cupids. College life is easily one of the best phases in our life. Those beautiful moments are what perhaps makes the later part of our life so meaningful. Hridayam gives that high. If Vineeth Sreenivasan scripts it with his heart, Pranav Mohanlal lends an undeniable charm to it, making Hridayam a memorable watch.

Hridayam travels through the life of Arun Neelakandan who joins an Engineering college in Chennai. It’s love at first sight for Arun when he sees Darshana the day he joins the college. Soon after it felt like we were back to our favourite college campus. The first half is filled with a colourful blend of romance and friendship and is set between 2006-2010.

Arun’s role as a student, lover, friend, husband, and father are shown in two chapters. First is his appearance as a college student, where he bravely makes an appearance the next day, despite being trashed by seniors. His friends are a boon to him. Antony Thadikaran, Selva, Darshana, Kali, Pratheek, and Maya are important links in his college life. Then comes the big question of what next after Engineering? That brings him to Nithya. Arun’s second chapter begins from there. His romance with Nithya.

Vineeth had mentioned in an interview that Pranav’s smile had a special charm and that he wanted to make proper use of that charm in Hridayam. Literally, that is Hridayam. One can’t even visualise any other actor in place of Arun Neelakandan. Pranav has come a long way since his first film. His charm is undeniable. And that’s exactly what makes us warm up to Arun Neelakandan. Darshana is safe in the hands of Darshana who goes through a multitude of emotions with ease. Kalyani was effective as Nithya and her chemistry with Pranav is one of the high points of the film.

Ashwath Lal who made his debut in Pathinettam Padi appears as Antony Thadikaran and he has done a commendable job. The other actors are Annu Antony, Aju Varghese, Vijayaraghavan, Johnny Antony, Ann Saleem, Megha Thomas, Jojo Thomas, Siva Hariharan, and Ajith Thomas.

Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan

Special mention to cinematographer Vishwajith, who coincidentally was the cameraman of Nivin Pauly’s short film in Oru Vadakkan Selfie. Hisham Abdul Wahab is the fourth angle in Hridayam after Pranav, Vineeth, and Vishwajith. His lilting songs are the heart and soul of the film. There are 15 songs, and all have been seamlessly blended into the narrative. Ranjan Abraham’s editing is so impressive.

There is romance, friendship, heartbreak, pathos, and life in Hridayam. That’s Hridayam in very simple terms. A beautiful gift during these trying times. That the makers and producers decided to go ahead with the release despite pandemic constraints speaks about their confidence in the film.