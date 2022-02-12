Freedom Fight review: Realistic and slice-of-life tales

An anthology comprising movies by five directors narrates stories of characters set in five different premises. What charms the most is the realistic excavation of people's lives, characters, their reactions to the situations and interactions.

With personal freedom as the central theme, each segment of the anthology explores the genesis, growth, and the culmination of the stories giving the plot an artistic flavour.

In ‘Geethu Unchained’, directed by Akhil Anilkumar, Rajisha Vijayan paddles the story smoothly ahead and is supported by mesmerising performances from a cast of exceptional talents. Akhil, who has already won accolades for his short films that are popular on YouTube is adept in exploring relationships and here he dwells on the freedom of a woman to choose her life partner. How far her choice gives her that freedom is the story.

Kunjila Mascillamani's 'Asanghadithar' (The unorganised), is a short movie that blurs the dividing line between a social cause and its cinematic treatment. It addresses one of the basic needs of women employees in a commercial township. The director removes the orb of a bitter truth displaying it in its plain reality, which might be stirring the senses and the collective conscience. Yet, it is crafted deftly through a dramatic mould. Srinda has made use of the opportunity to prove that she is one of the finest actors in the Malayalam film industry.

Francies Louis presents a sweet and soft story 'Ration' that smells of Victorian literature. Depicting a social divide, the captivating narrative moves briskly and has a conclusion that reminds of Maupassant stories.

Jeo Baby adds one more feather to Joju George's cap. The movie 'Old Age Home' portrays a retired government employee afflicted with dementia and has to depend on his aides to make any move or in other words, his life is ‘limited’ by others out of concern. Whither goes his freedom and why and also what lies ahead is the theme of this beautiful story located in a pristine setting.

Jithin Isacc Thomas' 'Prathumu' digs into a topic that is hardly discussed in the open. Manual scavengers are looked down on with disdain though their services are widely availed. The story tells what a youth had to undergo when he repelled the most excruciating experience at work at a minister's house.

The life-like form of the tales is amplified invariably by stupendous sound editing. The near and far-off rustles, squeaks, coughs, revving, clanks, squelches, breezes, chirps and so on are blended artfully to pull the viewers right into the middle of the environs of the drama.