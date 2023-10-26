Unpredictable twists keep Joju George's 'Pulimada' engaging, yet it stumbles at times | Onmanorama Review

'Pulimada,' led by Joju George and directed by A K Sajan, defies predictability in its storyline. The film centres around Vincent, a 40-year-old man residing alone in the lush hills of Kerala, with a singular aspiration – to find love and get married. Despite several thwarted marriage proposals due to accusations of treason, he finally believes his life is about to find stability with a promising proposal. However, unforeseen events unfold, plunging him into chaos, all while a man-eating tiger terrorizes the village. The title 'Pulimada,' meaning 'tiger's den', may initially suggest that the story primarily centres around the tiger or that Joju's character shares a direct connection with it. However, within the film, 'Pulimada' unfolds to reveal a deeper and more symbolic meaning, extending beyond the literal portrayal.

Indeed, as the tiger prowls the village, the audience is left to wonder about its deeper significance in the unfolding story. However, the true tiger in 'Pulimada' is undeniably Vincent himself. His character is intricately crafted, portraying a middle-aged man with an espousal desire. When faced with adversity, he transforms into a relentless force, capable of extreme actions, preying on those who cross his path. Joju's portrayal of Vincent is truly exceptional, as he seamlessly transitions from a seemingly innocent man to a formidable figure. In certain scenes, the audience grapples with conflicting emotions, torn between feeling empathy for Vincent or being genuinely frightened by his transformation.

The film's strength lies in its ability to maintain suspense right until the very end. Amidst the various plot developments, an ever-present sense of apprehension surrounds the audience, as they continuously ponder whether the tiger might suddenly emerge. Also, continuous uncertainty raises questions about whether the entire narrative might exist within Vincent's mind. The seamless integration of the setting and storyline keeps the viewers deeply engaged. Nonetheless, the film is not immune to imperfections. While it presents many intriguing elements that pique the audience's curiosity, such as Aishwarya Rajesh's character and her role within the story, there are moments where the revelations regarding the central mystery may leave viewers somewhat disappointed. It's akin to an inflated balloon that's set free. The movie shines brightly in its initial acts, but as it nears the final phase, it veers into more conventional and cliched territory. Amidst the chaos that ensues around Vincent, a parallel storyline unfolds with Chemban Vinod's character and his police team in pursuit of the tiger. While this subplot appears intriguing, it remains somewhat underdeveloped, leaving a sense of untapped potential.

Joju George undeniably serves as the linchpin of the movie, masterfully channelling the essence of a relentless, predatory force. Aishwarya Rajesh's character, akin to an antelope thrust into the tiger's den, leaves the audience in suspense, awaiting Vincent's reaction and behaviour, a revelation best left for viewers to uncover themselves. Aishwarya's distinctive portrayal in the film elevates its overall atmosphere. Additionally, actors like Lijo Mol Jose and Chemban Vinod, although not in the spotlight, manage to breathe life into their characters quite competently.

'Pulimada' offers an enjoyable viewing experience that is sure to captivate, if not completely thrill, the audience. It's a film best suited for a one-time watch. While the movie does tend to be quite vibrant with its prominent background score, it does make for a decent watch, especially if approached with moderate expectations.