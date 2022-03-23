What makes RRR the most awaited movie of the season?

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 23, 2022 06:56 PM IST Updated: March 23, 2022 07:59 PM IST
Junior NTR, Ram Charan play the lead in the movie, 'RRR'.

Obviously, the names behind the film are the reasons why 'RRR' is being followed so zealously far and wide. Director Rajamouli, after 'Baahaubali', seems averse to pitch a cinematic scale that doesn't at least match the enormity he has already explored and showcased.

The ensemble star cast, led by Junior NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, itself sets a promising pedestal for the movie.

High-octane action sequences and grandiose visual feasts might be the titillating factors of the film. Besides, a captivating plot of a period drama might provide a hilarious blend of literary as well aesthetic strains.

Actors Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson might be providing fabulous support to the main course.

Produced by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainment the story of the movie is by V Vijayendra Prasad.

While the DOP is K K Senthil Kumarm, production designer is Sabu Cyril and the editing is done by Sreekar Prasad. The music is composed by M.M. Kreem and the costumes are designed by Rama Rajamouli.

