'Priyan Ottathilanu' review: Light-hearted reels with a surprise ending

In 'Aarkkariyam', the film that won actor Biju Menon the best actor award this year, Sharafudheen plays a serious character who is dealing with his own set of problems.



In 'Priyan Ottathilanu', he is a carefree person who is busy running errands for the rest of the world, even as he tries to cope with married life.The protagonist, Priyan aka Priyadarshan, is a homoeopathy doctor, but his day doesn't start with him prescribing medicines to a cabin full of patients. Instead, he has a set of other tasks lined up, mostly revolving around immediate family, friends and the residents' association of the flat he lives.

Amid his busy schedule, it is surprising that he also finds time to spend some time in his clinic. More often than not, Priyan struggles to keep up with all of these tasks, even though some may be as trivial as listening to his elderly neighbour's worries or making sure his mother has a traditional soap she can bathe with while on a visit to her son's place for a few days.

Though a bit slow in between, the story picks up pace when a movie director decides to work with Priyan's script (yes, he is also an aspiring scriptwriter). The movie may work, but there is a catch. The producer, Kuppi Rajan, played by Harisree Ashokan, wants only actor Mammooty to work in the movie. Whether it will work or not will depend on Priyan. For a man who has several priorities, will this be possible? That forms the crux of the film. Most of the incidents are comical, given the quirky situations Priyan lands in the film.

Biju Sopanam's character Kuttettan adds to the humour as the dim-witted cousin who delivers fiery dialogues and holds on to certain misplaced ideologies throughout the film.

Though Nyla Usha's role may seem unconvincing in the beginning (she plays Priscilla whose whereabouts are not very clear initially), she manages to make an impact soon enough. Towards the end, she becomes the glue that holds Priyan's life together, in a special way that is integral to the movie.

Aparna Das as Priyan's wife plays her part to perfection. The actress who was last seen in Vijay-starrer 'Beast', keeps proving she is good. Jaffer Idukki, Sminu Sijo and Anarkali also do a good job.

. The climax is the winner as it holds a surprise for the audience and lifts the whole mood of the film, which tends to lag at times.

Though the film is titled 'Priyan Ottathilanu', the director of the film Antony Sony, is in no hurry and takes his time to build the characters and the situations in hand. The movie is a far cry from his previous outing 'C/O Saira Banu', which was a legal drama starring Manju Warrier, Shane Nigam and Amala Akkineni.

But even if 'Priyan Ottathilanu' is a light-hearted movie, the film reminds us from time to time, about issues that exist around us, both within the society and family. It is also a reminder that there are people like Priyan who exist in this self-absorbed world. Overall, 'Priyan Ottathilanu' is a fun watch and you won't be left disappointed, especially after seeing the climax.