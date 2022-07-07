Kaduva review: Action is the hero in this Shaji Kailas-Prithviraj drama

It's been nearly two decades since the Shaji Kailas magic worked its charm on the audience. The director of superhit movies like 'Aaram Thampuran' and 'Narasimham' may have been struggling for years to revive that charm, but with 'Kaduva', it looks like the senior filmmaker has finally found his pace with the audience, again.

The movie can easily be called Shaji's comeback. Though it definitely is no 'Aaram Thampuran' nor 'Commissioner', the movie has that kind of content that will definitely pull an audience who loves mass action entertainers to the theatres.

'Kaduva', scripted by Jinu Abraham and starring Prithviraj and Vivek Oberoi, is set in Pala in the 1990s when mobile phones and luxury cars were yet to penetrate the market. Prithviraj plays Kaduvakunnel Kuriachan, a rich planter and bar owner, whose fiery rivalry with the all-influential police officer Ouseph Chandy (Vivek Oberoi) forms the entire drama.

This is Vivek's second outing as an antagonist in Mollywood and he plays his role to perfection, with the right blend of villainy and charisma. His towering physique also gives him the edge making the fight scenes between both him and Prithviraj, an enthralling watch. The chemistry between the duo is undeniable and some scenes between them remind you of the action sequences in 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'.

Prithviraj has once again proved why he is a bankable movie star who has the ability to mint gold for filmmakers who choose to use him wisely. Though Shaji Kailas's earlier collaboration with Prithviraj, 'Simhasanam' was a disaster, the director has been careful not to repeat his mistake this time. The film rides high on action and Prithviraj has done justice to his role, delivering the right punch at the right time. He also keeps proving he is good at pulling off mass entertainers and delivering what his audience wants.

The script is definitely star-driven and male-dominated, so there is little scope for actors like Samyuktha Menon who plays Elsa, Kuriachan's wife, in the movie.

Alancier as Kuriachan's former teacher Varkey and Baiju as friend Korah also add to the entertainment quotient.

Seema does a good job playing Ouseph Chandy's mother, while Kalabhavan Shajon as a police officer and Arjun Ashokan as Kuriachan's neighbour also do justice to their roles. Though the movie is a little predictable, the makers surprise us with twists and turns, which help in building the suspense of the film. The power-punched dialogues and top-level action sequences elevate the movie to another level. The music and BGM by Jakes Bejoy is also impressive. Overall, if you are a fan of action films, the movie is a must-watch in theatres.