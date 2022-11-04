'Appan' movie review: Raw and refreshing to the core

'Appan', which is streaming on SonyLiv, is one of those movies that leave you surprised by its endearing rawness and complexity. Set in the hilly terrains in the backdrop of a rubber plantation, 'Appan' fully devotes its tale and time at a house that looks seemingly normal to an unassuming visitor.

However, not all is well in the house and the audience does not have to wait too long to find out why. Kuttyamma (Pauly Valsan), the unfortunate wife of the villainous Ittyachan (played by Alancier) expresses her feelings clearly in the opening scene when she says she saw a pleasant dream-- that her husband had died and her son, Njoonju (Sunny Wayne) kept stuffing his nose with cotton. The smile on her daughter-in-law Rosy's face sums up the feeling of the household.

Most villainous patriarchs in Malayalam movies are shown as power-hungry and power-wielding, but seldom is their villainy centered around everyone in their family. This is what makes 'Appan' very different. Ittyachan has only brought sorrow to his family. In his heydays, he was a womaniser to the core with a devil-may-care, grumpy attitude, that made him everyone's enemy.

He is currently confined to the bed after he escapes a murder bid by a scorned husband. If in the past he was hated, now he is unbearable, even as the sins of his past come to haunt the family. Ittyachan wants what's best only for him, unbothered by the depths of pain he causes to others.

Alancier as Ittyachan is exemplary. In a recent interview, 'Appan' director Maju had said he had no one else other than Alancier is mind to play Ittiyachan. The actor's mannerisms and dialogue-delivery is perfect as he lives the character onscreen. As he portrays the wretched man who makes life miserable for others, it's only possible to hate him every moment. Everyone, including the audience wants Ittyachan dead.

Sunny Wayne as the despondent son, who bears the biggest weight of his father's sins, has nailed it in the movie. His emotions and reactions matter a lot in this film, which he has carried with ease. Sunny's Njoonju is not a weak character, but I'm sure anyone who watches the film would have wanted him to react more harshly with his father. But that's the beauty of the script. It has explored reality and how it's hard for families to cut off the most treacherous of people from their lives.

Pauly Valsan deserves an award for her performance as she goes on to prove yet again that she is a brilliant actor. Grace Antony as Molykutty (Njoonju's sister) brings the comic relief at times in the movie. Ananya also plays the daughter-in-law to perfection. Newcomer Radhika Radhakrishnan has also breathed life to Sheela, yet another crucial character in the movie.

Director Maju and scriptwriter R Jayakumar's ability to keep the audience hooked despite the limited setting and with just a few characters is what has made the movie work for all.