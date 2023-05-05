Anuragam Movie Review: A simple yet enjoyable romantic flick

'Anuragam', directed by Shahad, tells the interweaving tales of three distinct love stories. The film marks the highly anticipated return of actress Sheela to the big screen and has an incredibly talented ensemble cast. While the film's romantic theme is familiar territory in cinema, it falls short in execution at times. However, the film manages to maintain its charm thanks to the comedic timing of the characters throughout.

As the movie unfolds three parallel love stories, the audience is introduced to a multitude of interconnected characters in quick succession. The first half of the film may feel slow-paced as it dedicates a significant amount of time to establishing the characters and their interwoven relationships. This portion of the film is accompanied by a few songs that could be perceived as inserted to fill time. Despite this, the plot fails to build anticipation for the second half. However, the movie picks up pace in the latter half, offering a significant improvement in comparison to the first half.

The cast of the film delivered impressive performances, with Sheela's captivating presence on the big screen being a standout highlight. Her on-screen chemistry with Johny Antony, who plays her son in the movie, was praiseworthy. Devayani's return to the big screen was also a delight, portraying the role of a strict single mother with conviction. Gautham Vasudev Menon and Lena depicted the roles of a separated couple with nuance and authenticity, while Gouri G Kishan's portrayal of their daughter Janani was commendable. However, Aswin Jose's performance was the most remarkable, bringing energy and humour to his character, which kept the movie engaging.

The film has predictable plotlines such as college romances, lost love between middle-aged couples, and unrequited love, lacking a substantial element of suspense. Although director Shahad made a genuine effort to depict these stories convincingly, the movie seems to rely on the star value of its cast to drive the narrative forward. Overall, the movie provides a light-hearted and enjoyable watch for those seeking a simple, uncomplicated storyline.