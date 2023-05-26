'Live' Review: Unveiling the destructive power of fake news and society's ethical decline

'Live', directed by VK Prakash, features a stellar cast including Mamta Mohandas, Soubin Shahir, Shine Tom Chacko, and Priya P Varrier. The film delves into the pervasive issue of fake news and its destructive potential in an individual's life. It aptly highlights the critical theme of how media, a significant aspect of society, can deviate from ethical practices, leading to the emergence of a callous collective.

'Live' revolves around the story of Anna, portrayed by Priya, who becomes an unfortunate victim of a media organisation and the ensuing societal backlash due to her involvement in a fabricated news incident. The film effectively portrays the adverse consequences an innocent person can face when ensnared in the web of false information. Mamta portrays the character of Dr Amala, who stands by Anna and puts in her utmost effort to assist both Anna and her grandfather. Shine takes on the role of Sam John Vagathanam, a media tycoon who closely resembles Shine's off-screen personality. While discussing the film's theme, it's worth mentioning that the believability of the actors' performances does have a slight impact on the overall experience. Some scenes lack logical coherence, leaving you questioning certain aspects. For instance, the movie establishes Mamta's character as a pediatric surgeon, yet when she meets Shine's character, he claims that his wife follows her social media content, implying that her medical advice works wonders for him. But remember, Mamta's character is a pediatric surgeon. It's a logical inconsistency that may strike you.

The first half of the movie grips you with its engrossing narrative, making you ponder how it would feel to become a victim of fake news and face potential ruin. Priya delivers a convincing performance as Anna, whose aspirations of becoming a doctor are shattered overnight. Mamta brings forth a convincing performance as Dr Amala, a character that embodies the essence of altruism and compassion in a society plagued by moral decay. Her portrayal showcases the resilience of good-hearted individuals who come to your aid when everything else seems to fall apart.

However, the intensity and seriousness of the first half fail to transition effectively into the second half. The movie takes an unexpected turn, deviating from the initial tone. Additionally, the overall impact is hindered by lacklustre performances, particularly from Shine, whose lines lack clarity. A more compelling portrayal from him could have elevated the movie significantly. While Soubin's character doesn't have a substantial role in the film, he manages to deliver a decent performance within the limited screen time allotted to him.

While 'Live' addresses an undoubtedly relevant topic, as mentioned earlier, it falls short in its execution. The film seems to lack the necessary attention to detail, particularly in the development of the characters' arcs. However, considering the significant theme it presents, Live can still be considered a must-watch. It may not withstand close scrutiny regarding intricacies and logical coherence, but it remains a thought-provoking exploration of its central subject matter.