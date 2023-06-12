'Por Thozhil' emerges as a promising investigative thriller that would give an 'Anjaam Pathiraa' deja vu

'Por Thozhil' is an investigative thriller starring Sarathkumar and Ashok Selvan in the lead roles. Directed by Vignesh Raja, the film was released in the second week of June and managed to hold the audience's attention throughout. While it may not stand out as much to those who watch a lot of crime or investigative thrillers, it is raking in some good reviews at the box office.

However, some viewers might find it reminiscent of the Malayalam film 'Anjaam Pathiraa' (directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas), which also explores the genre of serial-killer investigative thrillers. In 'Por Thozhil', the narrative follows two police officers, Prakash (played by Ashok Selvan) and Lokanathan (portrayed by Sarathkumar), as they unravel the mystery behind a series of murders occurring in Trichy. The film presents Lokanathan as a seasoned and no-nonsense senior officer, while Prakash represents a fresh and inexperienced recruit.

All the victims are women and the two officers work diligently to uncover the identity of the serial killer. What establishes a common thread between both movies is their depiction of the killers with a nuanced human element. Instead of being mere random perpetrators, these individuals have motives behind their actions, granting a deeper insight into their character.

However, an intriguing question arises: is it always essential to humanize the serial killer? In 'Anjaam Paathiraa', Sharaf U Dheen's character Dr Benjamin, who is the serial killer, is driven by the profound violation he endured during his childhood. Consequently, as an audience, we develop a sense of empathy towards the character. Conversely, in 'Por Thozhil', Ashok Selvan expresses his dilemma to Sarathkumar, admitting that he struggles to determine whether to feel pity or anger towards these serial killers. He ponders that if these individuals had received the love and care they deserved, perhaps they would not have embarked on such a dark path.

In another pivotal scene of the movie, Sarathkumar's character highlights the significance of understanding the motive behind serial killer cases. This sentiment resonates strongly, as the audience's curiosity is piqued not only by the identity of the killer but also by the reasons driving their actions. In 'Anjaam Pathiraa', the victims being police officers suggest a targeted grudge against them, offering insight into the killer's motive.

Now, shifting our focus to the narrative approach employed in both films, the protagonists diligently collect information. However, in the realm of serial killer movies, the thrill lies in the suspense of not revealing the killer's identity too early, as it would diminish the excitement and intrigue for the audience. A decoy culprit is introduced, strategically employed by the filmmakers to mislead the audience into believing they have uncovered the true antagonist, while the actual perpetrator remains concealed, lurking just around the corner.

How the main characters gradually unravel the truth, leading them closer to the killer, gives 'Anjaam Pathiraa' a slight edge with its suspenseful twists. Perhaps due to the familiarity of the concept, the twists in 'Por Thozhil' may not generate the same level of excitement. However, it is worth mentioning that 'Por Thozhil' is by no means a disappointing watch. The film effectively utilizes cinematography and sound effects to captivate the audience's attention. Both Sarathkumar and Ashok Selvan deliver outstanding performances, portraying intelligent and sharp-witted police officers. Lokanathan's experience and expertise, combined with Prakash's quick thinking and responsive nature, propel them forward in the case. This is a testament to the strength of the well-crafted script. When dealing with a psychopathic killer, investigators must possess remarkable acumen, and these characters stand strong in that regard. Following the success of 'Ratsasan', which is considered one of the finest serial killer movies in Tamil cinema, 'Por Thozhil' can undoubtedly be regarded as one of the finest thrillers centred around serial killers as well.