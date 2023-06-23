'Regina' review: An engrossing thriller of a naive woman's silent revenge

'Regina' is not a blood-thirsty vamp at war with the callous world around her. She is a naive woman seeking respect and justice. This essence runs deep throughout the beautifully crafted suspense thriller directed by Domin D'Silva and starring Sunaina in the title role. It's a captivating storyline on a fresh theme. The crime thriller is deftly plotted with a bevy of exciting twists and turns. There is no much action but the unexpected turn of events and revelations make it interesting.

Regina, a soft-spoken and reserved woman, has been leading a happy life with her husband, Jo, who is a bank employee. Life goes haywire one day when a group of gun-wielding masked miscreants storm into Jo's bank and pull off a mayhem. Jo is bludgeoned to death by one of the men. It leaves Regina devastated. Though one of the culprits is caught, the remaining three are at large. Regina's quest for justice bears no fruit as she is repeatedly turned away by the police. How she carves her own path, when all the doors are shut and what unfolds thereafter form the rest of the story.

Narrated in a non-linear pattern, the story initially takes some time to make headway. But it soon gets on track and runs smoothly. The romantic interludes, the bloodletting sequences and the emotions are intense.

Sunaina has done her best in portraying Regina as a caring, romantic, and vulnerable woman. But her growth into a powerful and fierce firebrand seems limited. Her actions may be convincing but the drive, the magnitude, and the cathartic emotions as well as the excitement they transpire seem limited.

Ritu Manthra produces a fabulous performance as Julie. So is Nivas Adithan as Julie's husband and Sai Dheena as the gangster.

The story is mainly set in Pollachi, Tamil Nadu, and some parts of the drama take place in Varkala and Idukki. The camera by Pavi K Pavan captures the heat and the hues of the drama and the charm of the backdrop meticulously. Meanwhile, Sathish Nair's music elevates the mood and feel.

The cinematic potential of the story could have been explored more. Nevertheless 'Ragina' succeeds as an engrossing thriller.