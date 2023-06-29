'Maamannan' Review: Mari Selvaraj directorial strikes a chord with audiences but falters in storytelling

'Maamannan', directed by Mari Selvaraj and featuring Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles, has finally premiered in theatres today. It undoubtedly adds another feather to Mari Selvaraj's cap as a director, showcasing his brilliant execution. The movie digs deep into the intricacies of caste politics and sheds light on the enduring impact it has on individuals from marginalised backgrounds in contemporary society. While the film remains politically astute and compelling, some viewers may find the story to be less meticulously crafted. Despite its strong political correctness, the movie's storyline suffers. Vadivelu portrays the character of MLA Maamannan, hailing from a lower caste, while his son Adhiveeran, a martial arts instructor, staunchly opposes the prevailing discrimination in society. Keerthy Suresh plays the role of Leela, Adhiveeran's friend, and Fahadh Faasil embodies Rathnavel, a slightly eccentric but influential politician from a higher caste who staunchly believes in maintaining oppressive traditions against the lower strata. The film revolves around the political battle between Maamannan and Rathnavel, primarily focused on the electoral arena, serving as the central theme of the movie.

From the very beginning, the movie intrigues the audience with its intense and vivid scenes that strike a chord. It immediately establishes the power dynamics between the privileged upper echelons of society and the oppressed lower strata. The film delves deep into the pervasive influence of caste on people's minds and unflinchingly explores the inherent violence that stems from it.

This movie has the objective of evoking emotions among its viewers, given the sensitivity and significance of its subject matter. One impactful scene involves Fahadh Faasil's character, Rathnavel, who metaphorically refers to the lower caste as the dogs he has kept, only to face the consequences when they bite him back. Through this dialogue, the audience is confronted with the harsh reality that discrimination against the lower caste has persisted for centuries, a battle that the nation continues to fight. Mari Selvaraj employs powerful symbolism in the movie to advocate against caste oppression. Fahadh Faasil's character is often portrayed in shots where he looks down upon others, symbolizing his position of privilege and superiority. On the other hand, Vadivelu's character is consistently shown crouched with folded hands, reflecting the power dynamics at play, where he represents the marginalized. These visual cues effectively convey the stark contrast and inequalities inherent in society.

Vadivelu reigns supreme in the movie, displaying his unmatched talent, while Fahadh Faasil provides tough competition with his exceptional acting skills. Additionally, this film showcases the versatility of Udhayanidhi Stalin in his final performance, delivering a commendable portrayal. Although Keerthy Suresh's character may not have significant prominence in the film, she manages to deliver a decent performance with the role she is given. The impactful theme of the movie is further enhanced by the powerful music composed by the legendary A R Rahman.

While the movie displays remarkable focus in its first half, it appears to lose its direction in the second half. The audience easily anticipates the climax, which diminishes the level of excitement. Certain scenes in the film tend to drag on unnecessarily, leading to moments where the film feels tedious and unengaging. Udhayanidhi, in his final movie, appears to have opted for a safe and crowd-pleasing storyline that aims to attract a larger audience.

Despite these concerns, 'Maamannan' remains a must-watch film that effectively highlights the importance of addressing such societal issues. Mari Selvaraj has skillfully assembled a decent piece that succeeds in bringing this topic to the forefront.