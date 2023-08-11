'Jaladhara Pumpset Since 1962': Urvashi leads a light-hearted yet sensible movie

'Jaladhara Pumpset Since 1962', starring Urvashi, Indrans and Sanusha in the lead, is a captivating family drama that centres on, as the name suggests, a pump set. The pump set was purportedly taken by Mani (Indrans) from the residence of Mrinalini teacher, a widow.

The first half of the film delves into the prolonged case that has spanned nearly eight years. To an outsider, it may feel strange that Mrinalini (Urvashi) chooses voluntary retirement to fight a case -- initiated by her late husband -- that is hardly 'significant'. Her daughter, played by Sanusha, already unhappy about her mother's possessiveness, questions her intentions.

Mrinalini may be a disciplinarian, a butt of jokes for deciding to fight a frivolous case, but is a generous soul. She packs lunch and kumbilappam (a traditional snack made of jackfruit) for people around her, even when she visits the court. Mani, the defendant in the case, also benefits largely from her kindness.

Her 'unusual trait' and the peculiarity of the case drive director Ashish Chinnappa's film. Urvashi shoulders the film admirably. The movie is generously infused with humour all the while exploring the intricacies of the parent-child relationship. Though it occasionally loses pace, the movie bounces back in the second half, with several praiseworthy moments. The courtroom sequences and dialogues are poignant.

Courtroom scenes might have become a tiresome feature of Malayalam cinema of late, but 'Jaladhara' makers have attempted to keep them realistic. Though Urvashi shoulders the film, TG Ravi and Indrans steal the show. Indrans' amazing performance has elevated his character Mani. Some subtle and powerful scenes between Mani and his daughter will leave an impact on your mind. TG Ravi has a mass moment in the film, once again reminding us why he is such a wonderful actor.

'JPS 1962' marks Sanusha's comeback after six years and she has put up a wonderful performance. The narrative, while avoiding preachiness, adeptly highlights the repercussions of human actions and choices, skillfully balancing humour and sentimentality.