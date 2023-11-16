Loki: Season 2- Marvel gives Asgard's adoptive son the throne he deserves

Marvel Studios' 'Loki: Season 2' brings back its most celebrated nemesis with all its glory, engaged in an interesting plot line. Six episodes of the follow-up to the franchise's miniseries 'Loki' are streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The miniseries marks a comeback for Marvel following several box office setbacks, with the exception of this year's 'The Guardians of the Galaxy 3'.

Attention! Watch 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' and, of course, 'Loki' before indulging in the second season; if you don't, the latter will leave you completely bewildered about time branching, the existence of a multiverse, quantum physics and Kang the Conqueror.

Thor's adoptive brother, Loki, is back at the Time Variance Authority (TVA), formed by He Who Remains (a variant of Kang, the Conqueror), to save the organisation and universe from utter chaos and destruction. Given his reputation for wreaking havoc on worlds, this God of Mischief may appear odd to the audience.

However, after his variant, Sylvie, pushes him through a TemPad (a TVA device used to time travel) during a fight between the duo (as seen in the ending of Season 1's finale), Loki starts time slipping uncontrollably due to the branching of various timelines leading to overload of the Temporal Loom (a device created by He Who Remains to protect the Sacred Timeline). How Loki and his allies work to undo the negative effects of the loom forms the rest of the story.

The first episode refreshes the viewer's memory of how the first season concluded and gives an introduction to a 'time-slipping' Loki and the present TVA after Sylvie killed He Who Remains. In the ensuing episodes, the extent of the mayhem and its repercussions are revealed, providing the God of Mischief with an opportunity to fulfil his destiny and put things right.

Tom Hiddleston has delivered a quirky yet enticing act as Loki. Photo: Instagram/ @marvelstudios

Not only does Loki win people over this season, but Mobius, Hunter B-15, Sylvie, and Victor Timely do as well. Ke Huy Quan's character, Ouroboros, a technician at TVA's Repairs and Advancement Department, is a delightful addition to this season. Although his discussions on the TVA and temporal paradox may seem a little hard to understand, they are entertaining to watch and make us want to see more of him on screen.

As always, Tom Hiddleston has delivered a quirky yet enticing act as Loki. The frequent use of technical scientific terms and explanations might leave some of the episodes a little drawn out and confusing, but overall performances keep the audience intrigued. In addition to bringing humour, action, and emotional elements to the miniseries, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Owen Wilson as Mobius, Jonathan Majors as Victor Timely and He Who Remains, and Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15 have all done justice to their characters.

Ke Huy Quan's character, Ouroboros, a technician at TVA's Repairs and Advancement Department, is a delightful addition to this season. Photo: Instagram/ @marvelstudios

The fact that Loki's creators were able to give him emotional depth is the finest thing about this season. Witnessing the adopted son of Asgard take on the role and power he rightfully deserves and has always yearned for—being able to write his own destiny—is undoubtedly a delight to watch.