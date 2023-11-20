Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (Side B) review: Love, loss, and shadows of the past take centre stage in this Rakshit Shetty film

Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (Side B) begins with Manu (Rakshit Shetty) emerging from prison after a decade. However, as the story progresses, one gets to see he is still mentally imprisoned in his past. While the film's prequel, Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (Side A) had shown Manu as inseparable from his girlfriend Priya (Rukmini Vasanth), how a misguided decision lead to their separation and her attempts to cope with the circumstances, 'Side B' showcases Manu's perspective.

The sequel is about Manu's obsessive pursuit of Priya, though she is now married with a child. Even his affection for Surabhi (Chaithra J Achar), a sex worker, stems from his perception that she resembles Priya though she is nothing like her. The spectrum of emotions he goes through is eloquently put together in the 148-minute movie.

Director Hemanth M Rao chooses a dark yet predictable path to present the same but commendable performances of the main actors prevent the movie from succumbing to clichés. Without the context from Side A, one might dismiss Manu's actions as psychotic, as he is even shown as delving into dark paths without hesitation to harm others. Writer Gundu Shetty has chosen a conventional approach to handling the love story, yet the familiarity with the characters and their struggles helps the audience understand the emotional layers better. Rakshit Shetty, with his brooding demeanour, undeniably steals the spotlight in the film through a remarkably convincing performance

He adeptly portrays Manu's pain, helplessness, and a spectrum of emotions with compelling authenticity. Arguably, his portrayal in Side B surpasses even the impactful performance in Side A. Rukmini Vasanth delivers a gracefully compelling performance throughout the movie, with her elegance shining prominently. Chaithra J Achar, portraying Surabhi, adds commendable depth to the narrative. Surabhi is not a mere side character; she significantly contributes to Manu's life, standing her ground. Recognizing that Manu is recovering from heartbreak, she doesn't attempt to emulate Priya but rather strives to be authentic to herself.

That said, Manu’s and Surabhi’s relationship could have been explored a little better in the movie. But, it's commendable that the movie never tries to show Manu as a mass hero, and he is sketched as someone real. Even in the climax, whatever transpires doesn’t come across as too dramatic but just inevitable. The audience can connect with the pain and emotions of the characters and this should ensure the story stays with them long enough after the credits roll.