'Maharani' review: Compelling performances lift this Roshan Mathew-Shine Tom movie despite lacking brilliance

G Marthandan's 'Maharani', featuring Roshan Mathew and Shine Tom Chacko, has hit the theatres, and in succinct terms, it gives the impression of being a missed opportunity.

In the initial half-hour of the film, unravelling the plot proves to be a puzzling task. The story introduces Aji (Shine Tom Chacko) and Viji (Roshan Mathew), portraying them as aloof individuals with no distinct life ambitions.

However, their bond is unmistakable as they are always there for each other. Aji aspires to elope with his girlfriend, while Viji, more of a playboy, seeks a partner who can enhance his financial standing. The movie gains momentum when one of Aji's romantic interests, Rani, disappears. Blamed by Rani's brothers, Viji and friends face threats from them. Fuelled by anxiety and unaware of Rani's fate, Aji and Viji make desperate efforts to ensure their safety and find Rani.

The initial half of the film proves to be generally engaging, despite the plot feeling somewhat familiar or reminiscent of a tale heard before. While the movie succeeds in eliciting laughter, credit is primarily due to the actors' performances. If one sets aside this aspect, the film, although attempting a satire and addressing relevant issues, struggles to effectively convey its intended messages.

Shine, in particular, shines in the comedic spotlight, effortlessly delivering humour while attempting to assist his brother. He skillfully maintains the comedic element throughout the film.

The second half, unfortunately, veers away from the enjoyable tone set by the first half. It appears unnecessarily prolonged, featuring instances where the movie seems to lack focus. Roshan takes centre stage in the latter part, driven by a frantic desire to discover Rani's fate while still retaining his playboy demeanour.

The movie benefits significantly from compelling performances by several actors. Johny Antony, portraying Aji and Viji's father, delivers a remarkably grounded performance, as does Nisha Sarang in the role of their mother. Harisree Ashokan essays the character of Rani's father and executes it neatly. Balu Varghese, portraying Rani's brother, performs brilliantly in the limited screen space provided for him.

The film seems decent but lacks brilliance. Although there are scenes that provoke laughter and curiosity – such as Aji and his gang embarking on a bike journey in search of Rani – the overall impact is moderate. In a nutshell, the movie qualifies for a one-time watch.