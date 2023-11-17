Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko-starrer Maharani's trailer out

The trailer for veteran director G Marthandan's 'Maharani' has been released. The film, starring Roshan Mathew and Shine Tom Chacko, is a full-fledged family entertainer. Ishq-fame Ratheesh Ravi has written the film, produced by Sujith Balan under the banner SB Films.

'Maharani' also features Balu Varghese, Harisree Asokan, Johny Antony, and Jaffer Idukki. Akhbar Khan, Fahishamza, and Harib Muhammed Haneefa have sung the song, penned by Rajeev Alunkal. Govind Vasantha composed the music for this film, while Gopi Sunder made the background music.

It turns out that the actress portraying the movie's female lead has not yet been disclosed by the makers is another intriguing aspect. The film is releasing on November 24.