The Archies': A colourful canvas of joy, debuting star kids with style | Review

Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies' has finally landed on Netflix. As one of the first Christmas releases this year, the film effortlessly captures the festive spirit. Drawing inspiration from the Archie's comics, Zoya skillfully recreates the vibrant and cheerful atmosphere of the comic world through the use of colorful palettes and costumes, delivering a sunny and joyful experience.

The film marks the debut of numerous young talents, primarily star kids. Featuring Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge, Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper, Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews, Vedang Raina as Reggie, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead, Dot as Ethel, and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley, the ensemble is noteworthy. However, the movie falls short of being outstanding. It seems like a safe choice for the launch of these star kids. While their performances shine, they become the saving grace for an otherwise basic premise.

Unlike Zoya Akhtar's other films like Gully Boy or Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, The Archies lacks that wow factor. However, it can be deemed decent due to its light-hearted and straightforward nature, with the actors adeptly handling their roles. The standout performances come from Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Suhana embodies the energy of Veronica Lodge, sticking to the conventional portrayal of the character. In contrast, Khushi portrays Betty with a nuanced flexibility, presenting a sweet and simple rendition. Her subtle depiction of Betty's crush on Archie is particularly commendable.

Among the male cast, Vedang Raina brings a refreshing and striking presence to the character of Reggie. He exudes handsomeness and dash. Agastya Nanda, portraying Archie, delivers a decent performance, although his acting might not fully align with the typical lead hero charisma. The narrative is straightforward, lacking the mystery present in the web series 'Riverdale.' The film benefits from beautiful locations and aesthetics, adding to its overall appeal. Despite its simplicity, The Archies proves to be a enjoyable and light-hearted watch, guaranteed to uplift your Christmas spirits.