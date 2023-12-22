'Salaar': Prabhas commands screen with raw power, stunning action | Movie review

Following the disappointments of films like 'Adipurush' and 'Radhe Shyam', Rebel Star Prabhas makes a triumphant return in Prashanth Neel's 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire'. The movie, marked by impressive craftsmanship, a thunderous background score, and sheer intensity, solidifies Prabhas's return with a bang. Prabhas commands the first half with intense action as Deva alias Salaar, seizing control in a visually stunning set design, rich in detail and power.

During the initial part, Prashanth Neel meticulously establishes Salaar as an unstoppable force, asserting that no one in the country can stop him. In their early years, Deva and Varadharaja Mannar (Prithviraj) were friends. Deva and Varadha shared an unbreakable friendship. Varadha is the son of Raja Mannar (Jagapathi Babu), who governs the region of Khansar. Although Deva left Khansar, he pledged to return at Varadha's beckoning. At Varadha's request, Deva returns to Khansar, triggering chaos amid a 'Game of Thrones '-esque conflict for power, resembling the famous HBO series.

Even in Salaar's modern persona, Prabhas subtly mirrors his iconic 'Bahubali' role. A towering force, Prabhas, akin to Baahubali, vehemently opposes the mistreatment of women, displaying unwavering loyalty. Was this strategic choice by Prashanth Neel influenced by the success of Prabhas's role in 'Baahubali'? Now, only he can provide that answer.

In the second half of the movie, there's this mishmash of 'Game of Thrones' and 'Baahubali' vibes. Prithviraj pulls out all the stops to match Prabhas's might and emerges as another major force in the movie. This also marks the first time audiences get to see Prithviraj in a whole new look. Sriya Reddy, playing Prithviraj's step-sister, delivers a powerhouse performance, commanding attention in a war-torn, male-dominated setting.

The ensemble cast, featuring Shruti Haasan, Bobby Simha, Jagapathi Babu, and others, puts in a decent show. But, let's be real, Shruti Haasan's character falls into the stereotypical damsel-in-distress category. Despite the contemporary setting, Khansar exudes the ambience of an ancient city, blending modern-day Rome's architectural influence. The film's timeline might be confusing, as the characters' actions and the perceived time frame appear to be mismatched.

The climax delivers a tantalising hook for what's in store in the second part. Despite 'Salaar' embracing some cliches and well-worn formulas, it maintains its grip on the audience until the final moments. For Prabhas, 'Salaar' comes as a crucial turning point, given the lukewarm reception of his post-'Baahubali' ventures. It seems 'Salaar' has given him the chance to recapture the glory that defined his earlier successes.