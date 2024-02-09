Anweshippin Kandethum: Tovino Thomas excels in this riveting thriller | Movie Review

Malayalam cinema is currently seeing a surge in successful police-themed films, evidenced by the box office triumphs of Mammootty's 'Kannur Squad' and Suresh Gopi-Biju Menon-starrer 'Garudan'. Following this trend, Tovino Thomas joins the wave with his investigative thriller, 'Anweshippin Kandethum', directed by Darwin Kuriakose.

This movie explores two major crimes that shook Kerala, along with the subsequent investigations. The filmmakers have undoubtedly taken the right approach, particularly concerning investigative thrillers. One essential element that must anchor such a movie is suspense, and the film excels in maintaining it consistently. Throughout its duration, the movie effectively keeps the audience engaged with suspense, making it an effective watch from start to finish.

The movie is divided into two parts: the first half revolves around the past, detailing Anand Narayanan's leadership in an investigation and the resulting repercussions that influence his present circumstances. In the second half, a separate investigation develops, introducing new challenges and revelations.

Both the cases centre on murder investigations, each with its own captivating elements. Tovino delivers a stellar performance as Anand Narayanan, a dedicated young police officer committed to uncovering the truth. In both stories, we may not feel emotionally connected to the victims; instead, we observe the investigations unfold from an outsider's perspective. As viewers, we accompany the investigators on their journey, presented with clues along the way. While not reminiscent of a Sherlock Holmes case, the story allows us a fair opportunity to speculate and unravel the identity of the culprit alongside the investigators.

A potential downside could be the lack of satisfaction upon the revelation of the motive. While the motives themselves may not be trivial, there might be a sense of anticipation for a deeper exploration or revelation as the investigation progresses.

The film also includes Vineeth Thattil David, Indrans, Siddique, Harisree Ashokan, Shammi Thilakan, and several other actors in minor but important roles, all of whom deliver commendable performances.

It effectively explores topics such as politics within the police department and the dynamics between law enforcement and the general public, among other pertinent issues, contributing to its overall effectiveness.

For an investigative thriller to succeed, a robust script is paramount, and Jinu Abraham delivers in this regard. Moreover, the film refrains from relying on mass appeal or unnecessary diversions, dedicating its focus entirely on the investigation, which is another standout aspect. It's undoubtedly a must-watch for fans of investigative thrillers and holds appeal for family audiences as well.