Jaehaerys’s murder sparks escalating vengeance in 'House of the Dragon' Season 2 episode 2

The dance of the dragons returns with the long-awaited 'House of the Dragon' Season 2, premiering after a two-year hiatus since its first season. The anticipation for the second season was immense, as the first season delighted audiences, who fervently picked sides between Team Black (Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and her allies) and Team Green (including Queen Alicent Hightower, Aegon II Targaryen, and Aemond Targaryen), along with their formidable dragons.

The first season concluded with the tragic death of Prince Lucerys Velaryon (Rhaenyra's son) at the hands of Prince Aemond Targaryen and his dragon Vhagar. The second season's premiere dives straight into the aftermath, showcasing a devastated and vengeful Rhaenyra, portrayed by the remarkable Emma D’Arcy, as she learns of her son's death. This pivotal plot point sets the stage for 'House of the Dragon,' signalling the imminent civil war between Team Black and Team Green.

Emma D’Arcy delivers a phenomenal performance as a grieving Rhaenyra, with the pain etched on her face being truly heartbreaking. She embodies a raging storm, and the first episode offers glimpses into her grieving process. It also features an angry Alicent (Olivia Cooke) who is trying to prevent the civil war and urging her sons to act rationally. However, the central question remains how Rhaenyra will avenge her son's death.

Despite many viewers being familiar with the storyline from the books and 'Game of Thrones,' knowing the fate of the war doesn't diminish the viewing experience. The only slightly disappointing aspect of this episode is how the 'Blood and Cheese' sequence, anticipated from the first season, is handled. While the scene was good, it lacked the desired impact. The episode also offers glimpses of Winterfell (a treat for hardcore GoT fans), the growing bond between Alicent and Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel), Aegon's carefree demeanour, and Aemond's support for his brother and house, among other things.

For now, Team Black appears strong with the powerful and cunning Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), who is fiercely loyal to his queen. On the other side, Team Green boasts Aemond and, most importantly, Vhagar. The first episode ends on a thrilling note, leaving viewers eagerly awaiting what's next in store.

Episode 2

Tensions are escalating between Team Black and Team Green in ‘House of the Dragon’. In the first episode, young Prince Jaehaerys Targaryen was brutally murdered by Blood and Cheese, hired by Prince Daemon Targaryen. The prince was killed in front of his mother, Queen Helaena Targaryen. The second episode opens in chaos, with people frantically reacting to the news of Jaehaerys's death spreading through the palace.

Aegon seeks vengeance against Rhaenyra and Team Black for the murder of his son and heir, Jaehaerys. While Otto is hesitant to retaliate violently, preferring to win the sympathies of the smallfolk and other houses, Aegon is determined to take immediate action. Another major development in this episode is the strained relationship between Otto and the King. Meanwhile, at Dragonstone, Rhaenyra and Daemon are contending with their own conflicts, with Team Black suffering due to Daemon's erratic behaviour.

Season 2 is undeniably growing more intense and ruthless with each episode, with many important characters meeting tragic ends. The Dance of the Dragons is a particularly chaotic event in Westeros' history, and fans are eager to see just how far this madness will go.

(Watch this space for reviews of the remaining episodes.)