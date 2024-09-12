Tovino Thomas dazzles in triple role in ‘Ajayante Randam Moshanam’ | Movie Review

Tovino Thomas’s much-anticipated release 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam' (ARM) finally hits theatres today, leaving one burning question: does it live up to the hype? In short, it's a full-on entertainer, with Tovino delivering a standout performance as he takes on not one, but three distinct roles.

In ARM, Tovino Thomas takes on the challenging roles of Kelu, Maniyan, and Ajayan, each from a distinct era and with their own unique traits. Director Jithin Lal has spared no effort in creating an expansive film, with grand visuals, an impactful background score, and impressive cinematography. The film’s scale may remind viewers of other large-scale productions like Prithviraj's Urumi. However, the true highlight of ARM is Tovino’s exceptional performance. His portrayal of the three characters, especially Maniyan, stands out as a tour de force in acting.

The story revolves around these three characters and a small village determined to protect a sacred idol. The film explores the significance of the idol and its connection to the characters, with its full meaning and impact revealed as the plot unfolds.

The film features a talented ensemble cast including Basil Joseph, Krithi Shetty, Rohini, Surabhi Lakshmi, and Jagadish, among others. The second half of the movie is where the excitement and mysteries truly come to life. Director Jithin Lal takes the time to build an immersive world for the audience. The film benefits from a well-balanced blend of genres, incorporating magic, supernatural elements, folktales, history, and romance, all mixed together in perfect harmony.

The film is a must-watch for those seeking a dynamic performance and is perfectly suited for the big screen experience.