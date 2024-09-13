Antony Varghese starrer 'Kondal' delivers high-octane stunts in a sea-bound thriller | Movie Review

If you're a fan of action films, you're in for a treat. Picture this: intense, action sequences set against the sea with Antony Varghese unleashing his fierce persona against a horde of villains. That’s Kondal, directed by Ajith Mampally, in a nutshell. But don't be fooled—there’s much more to this film than just high-octane thrills.

Kondal follows the story of Manuel, a hot-headed yet well-intentioned man, who finds himself aboard a boat with a group of fishermen embarking on their routine sea expedition. As tensions rise and conflicts erupt one after another, the film keeps you guessing about the underlying reasons behind the escalating confrontations.

One of the standout aspects of Kondal is that 95 per cent of the film unfolds on a boat adrift at sea. With Antony Varghese leading the cast, it’s no surprise that the film is packed with electrifying stunt sequences, and he truly delivers and the setting amps up the experience. However, for the audience to fully engage and cheer on the protagonist’s battles, the antagonists must be convincingly vile. Shabeer Kallarakkal, as Jude, and Rahul Rajagopal, as Michael, embody such menacing characters that viewers will find themselves eagerly rooting for their comeuppance. Joining the cast is Kannada actor Raj B Shetty, but the details of his role and how it weaves into the plot are best discovered by watching the film in theatres.

The first half of the film may seem a bit scattered, but as it progresses, the mysteries begin to unravel. However, with so much happening, the emotional connection to the characters and the story can fade off.

Antony Varghese undeniably shines as the standout performer, bringing a unique intensity to the action sequences. His physicality is striking—when he leaps into the air, fists clenched, ready to strike his opponents, he truly exemplifies the ferocity of a lion. His commanding presence and appearance in the film only amplify this impression. Other cast members including Nandu, Manikandan R Achari, Gauthami Nair, Jaya Kurup, all deliver whats expected of them. The supporting cast, including Nandu, Manikandan R Achari, Gauthami Nair, and Jaya Kurup, all deliver solid performances that meet expectations.

The background score is thunderous leaving audiences wishing for even more of it. While the film’s ending may be somewhat predictable, it remains power-packed and satisfying. For fans of high-energy stunt movies, Kondal offers an engaging experience that is best enjoyed on the big screen.