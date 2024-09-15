'Kishkindha Kaandam': Asif Ali, Vijayaraghavan shine in this gripping thriller with a human touch | Movie Review

Hidden deep within a house that's practically swallowed by greenery, an ex-army man lives with his son and daughter-in-law. His strictness hits hard, and there’s a sharp edge to the way he treats his son, yet the man seems to take it in stride. It makes you wonder—what’s the deal? Is there more simmering beneath the surface? To get those answers, you'll have to check out the Onam release, 'Kishkindha Kaandam', starring Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, and Vijayaraghavan, under the direction of Dinjith Ayyathan.

Dinjith takes his sweet time, carefully planting clues that the abundant greenery and other small elements are more than just a pretty backdrop. As the story unfolds, your mind will race, crafting theory after theory about these characters, right up until the very end.

Vijayaraghavan and Asif Ali are undoubtedly the pillars holding this movie together. But the real ace up its sleeve is the story. Sure, it’s not entirely airtight, but there's enough going on to keep you hooked right till the final frame.

Right from the start, it's clear that something is off in the lives of Ajayan (Asif Ali) and Appu Pillai (Vijayaraghavan). Suspicion lingers throughout, as you're left doubting the motives of each character. Vijayaraghavan shines in his portrayal of a 70-year-old man who is curt and fiercely independent. He navigates the role with remarkable finesse.

His performance in the movie is deeply nuanced, featuring a range of simple yet meaningful expressions. While the film is primarily a psychological thriller, it also explores various diseases and their effects on both patients and caregivers. Dinjith's approach to depicting illness is particularly interesting, offering a balanced perspective that captures both the emotional experience of the person suffering and the impact on those who care for them.

Asif Ali delivers a grounded performance as Ajayan, striking a perfect balance in his acting, neither overdoing it nor holding back. Aparna Balamurali is equally impressive, with the story unfolding through her eyes, giving the audience a front-row seat to the unravelling events. Other actors like Ashokan, Jagadish, and Nishan (who is making a comeback in Malayalam films) also deliver impressive performances. The background score by Mujeeb Majeed is another standout aspect of the film, creating a haunting atmosphere that complements the movie's overall theme beautifully.

The cinematography also enhances the film, using the beautiful yet eerie scenery of the house and its surroundings to evoke a sense of unease and claustrophobia. The visuals create an atmosphere where something feels subtly amiss.

Malayalam cinema is no stranger to psychological thrillers, but 'Kishkindha Kaandam' distinguishes itself by addressing multiple issues while seamlessly integrating a human element. The film creates a strong connection with its main characters, making them feel like people you’ve encountered or heard about throughout your life. As a result, you find yourself empathising with everyone involved, rather than taking sides.

This is definitely a must-watch film that will appeal to audiences of all ages, as it offers something for everyone.