Home, for some, is their haven of peace, a place they run to in times of trouble. For others, it is a stifling space they wish they never returned to, even at their lowest point. 'Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal' (Narayani's Three Sons) directed by Sharan Venugopal is based on a family, whose members regroup to be with their dying mother as she is taken off the ventilator and brought home. The movie's layered narrative and proximity to real-life situations engage us, even as they lay bare issues that run deeply in families.

Narayani's family is not entirely dysfunctional, like the Ittychan-led household in 'Appan' or Fahadh Faasil-starrer 'Joji', who is a psychopath stuck at his home with his ailing father. Rather, Narayani's three sons - Vishwan (Alencier), Sethu (Joju George), and Bhaskaran ( Suraj Venjaramoodu) - deal with complexities and frictions that exist in 'usual' households in Kerala. When the younger son Bhaskaran decides to start a family with a Muslim girl, played by Shelly Kishore, all hell breaks loose.

He leaves for the UK only to return to Koyilandi after 24 years, with a 20-year-old son, a toddler, and his wife. The return is eventful, spiraling a wave of emotions in its wake. Though Bhaskaran's marriage stands out as a sore thumb for Vishwan, who still holds a grudge against his younger brother for supposedly 'deserting his family' to marry a woman from another faith, the makers don't rely overly on this issue alone, but wisely use this as a tool to weave several other layers into the story, including heartbreaks and property disputes.

The movie addresses some uncomfortable truths, through well-written dialogues and carefully constructed yet strangely real situations. The hugely character-driven movie is shouldered by the cast, showcasing some powerful performances. 'Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal' gives Alencier another opportunity to shine after his award-winning performance in the 2022 movie 'Appan'. He is perfect to play Vishwan, the brash and unreasonable elder son of Narayani, who finds it hard to mend broken relationships.

Joju George puts up yet another stellar performance as Sethu, the unmarried second child in the family, who has established himself as the caretaker of his ailing mother. Though he has limited screen time, Joju George, in his captivating character arc, displays his brilliance and delivers some enjoyable moments. Suraj Venjaramoodu too leaves a stamp of his own, along with Shelly Kishore.

However, it is Garggi Ananthan as Athira who truly shines in the movie. Her calm yet dignified hush and outbursts make her a delight to watch and this is elevated as she shares good chemistry with 'Aanandam' fame Thomas Mathew, who plays her cousin Nikhil on screen. Appu Prabhakar's camera captures some excellent frames, which is complemented by romantic and feel-good tunes weaved by Rahul Raj.