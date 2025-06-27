'Kannappa', starring Vishnu Manchu and directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, is undoubtedly one of the most ambitious Telugu projects in recent times. With its lavish scale and a star-studded ensemble featuring Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, and Prabhas in cameo roles, the film sets its sights high. And to its credit, 'Kannappa' does feel grand and visually impressive. However, despite its scale and vision, the narrative falters at times, struggling to maintain consistent emotional depth.

The story follows Thinnadu, played by Vishnu Manchu, a fierce warrior and the son of a tribal chieftain. Scarred by a traumatic event in his childhood, Thinnadu grows up as a staunch non-believer, rejecting the very idea of a higher power. But fate has other plans. As the story unfolds, he experiences a spiritual awakening that leads him to the divine presence of Lord Shiva, eventually transforming him into the devoted Bhakta Kannappa.

The film chronicles this journey from disbelief to devotion, with Akshay Kumar appearing as Lord Shiva, Kajal Aggarwal as Parvati, Mohanlal as Kirata, and Prabhas as Rudra.

During much of the opening hour, the film can’t seem to find its rhythm. Scenes that should tug at the heartstrings land with a thud, and the deliberate pace soon feels sluggish. The combat set pieces are staged with plenty of flair, but the visual effects struggle to keep up, dulling moments that should have dazzled. The second half, however, manages to redeem much of the earlier lull by shifting gears entirely. As the story moves into more spiritual and devotional territory, it gains a renewed sense of purpose, offering a stark contrast to the slower first half. The climax is tailor-made to appeal to devotees, offering a visual and emotional high that’s likely to strike a chord. The film definitely banks on the star power of its high-profile cameos, and it's Prabhas and Mohanlal who leave the strongest impression. Prabhas makes the most of his limited screen time with a powerful presence, while Mohanlal, in a completely new look, brings both gravitas and flair to his action scenes, a moment of pure joy for Malayali audiences. The supporting cast, including Preity Mukhundhan, Kajal Aggarwal, Madhoo, and Sarathkumar, deliver solid, dependable performances that hold the story together. It’s also worth highlighting Prabhas, who brings one of the most restrained and grounded performances of his career as Rudra. His presence is impactful and massy, but refreshingly free from the larger-than-life theatrics often associated with his 'Baahubali' persona.

The music and background score play a crucial role in elevating the film, especially during the war scenes and devotional moments. All in all, 'Kannappa' offers a fairly engaging experience for those interested in a devotional narrative, and it’s a film that works better on the big screen.