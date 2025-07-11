When you think of Superman, the image that likely comes to mind is that of the quintessential superhero, a figure who can fly, possesses immense strength, shoots heat vision from his eyes, and embodies an array of incredible powers, all devoted to serving humanity. Generations have grown up with different portrayals of the character, from Christopher Reeve’s hopeful charm to Henry Cavill’s brooding intensity. So when James Gunn announced a new 'Superman' film starring David Corenswet, expectations naturally ran high.

This new take marks a clear departure from familiar cinematic tropes, and that, at least on paper, is a welcome change. Gunn refreshingly skips the overused “aha!” moment where Lois Lane (played with sharp confidence by Rachel Brosnahan) discovers Clark Kent’s secret. In this version, she already knows he’s Superman, allowing their dynamic to move beyond the usual web of secrecy. Similarly, the film avoids the well-worn territory of Clark’s Smallville upbringing. Instead, we enter a world where Superman is already established, though still in the early stages of his public life. It’s a smart decision that offers narrative freshness and maturity. And yet, for all these bold, creative choices, the film somehow falls short of delivering the expected emotional weight.

A large part of that disconnect lies in the film’s central conflict. Rather than grounding the stakes in a familiar personal or planetary threat, the plot revolves around a war between two fictional nations outside the United States, Boravia and Jarhanpur. While there’s a certain ambition in tying Superman to a broader geopolitical crisis, the unfamiliar setting and vague stakes make it harder for the audience to feel emotionally connected. The sense of urgency, the clarity of what’s at risk, and the moral complexity that often defines the best Superman stories feel muted here.

One of the film’s stronger elements, however, is Lex Luthor. Played with chilling intensity by Nicholas Hoult, this version of Luthor is both brilliant and deeply unhinged. Hoult captures the character’s megalomania and moral rot without tipping into caricature. His resentment toward Superman is palpable and convincingly portrayed; we understand his motivations, even if we don’t sympathise.

David Corenswet, stepping into the cape, is undeniably charismatic. With his classic looks, the boyish curls, and the broad-shouldered presence, he bears a striking resemblance to Henry Cavill. But the comparison ends there. Corenswet’s Superman is far more vulnerable, more visibly affected by the world around him. He can be hurt, not just by Kryptonite, but by actual enemies. He can be overpowered, even defeated. Gunn’s version leans heavily into the idea of a fallible hero, one who isn’t an indestructible god but someone who bleeds, stumbles, and still gets back up. This is a Superman who saves not just the world, but squirrels and bystanders, which is touching at times, but occasionally veers into the overly sentimental. At one point, the image of Superman rescuing a squirrel plays less like a moment of warmth and more like a heavy-handed reminder of his 'humanity'.

Visually, the film is polished. The graphics are slick, and the background score strikes the right nostalgic notes, echoing the tone of earlier Superman films without being derivative. There’s clearly love for the source material in the way certain scenes are composed, particularly the flying sequences and the quieter, character-driven moments. Gunn even introduces the 'Justice League' in passing, perhaps as a nod to his ensemble work in 'Guardians of the Galaxy', though they don’t serve much purpose beyond establishing a wider universe.

Where the film falters most is in its sense of scale and stakes. The action sequences feel oddly restrained. The monsters Superman faces are cartoonish, and there’s an almost repetitive rhythm to the scenes. Superman swoops in, catches a building mid-collapse, and moves on to the next catastrophe. It’s a visual loop that grows predictable, never quite delivering the awe or adrenaline we associate with a Superman showdown.

In the end, Gunn’s 'Superman' is a film with heart, sincerity, and a clear desire to reimagine the 'Man of Steel' for a new generation. It introduces thoughtful changes, offers strong performances, and leans into a more human side of the hero. But a Superman story also needs emotional depth, a sense of urgency, and stakes that truly resonate. While this version brings a fresh perspective, it doesn't always soar the way it could have. There's promise here, but it feels like just the beginning of something, rather than a fully formed leap into greatness