3 Malayali start-ups win TDB's national award for promising technology

Thiruvananthapuram: Three Malayali-run start-ups are among 15 tech concerns that have won the national award for the development of promising new indigenous technology with the potential for commercialization.

The award, constituted by the Technology Development Board (TDB), Department of Science and Technology, carries a prize money of Rs 15 lakh each and a trophy. The TDB has been presenting the awards as part of National technology Day celebrations on May 11 every year.

Among the three tech start-ups floated by Keralites, Kalamassery, Ernakulam-based EyeROV (IROV) Technologies Private Limited won the award for its EyeROV TUNA, an underwater rover with an operational depth of 100 metres.

Claimed to be India’s first commercial inspection class, micro ROV (remotely operated vehicle) could be used for visual inspection and surveys of submerged structures. The company was floated by Johns T Mathai and P Kannappa Palaniappan.

The Breathe Applied Sciences Private Limited, Bengaluru, has been honoured for converting carbon dioxide into renewable fuels such as methanol. The firm was founded by Professor Sebastian C Peter, a scientist with the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research at Jakkur, Bengaluru.

Infopark, Kochi-based Inntot Technologies Private Limited won the award for developing cost-effective digital broadcast receivers. The company was founded by Rajith Nair and Prasanth Thankappan.