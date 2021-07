Kochi: Petrol prices soared past Rs 100 in Ernakulam district on Sunday after petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 20 paise each.

The price crossed Rs 100 in many regions towards the east of Ernakulam district. One litre petrol costs Rs100.11 in Neryamangalam and Rs 100.05 in Kuttambuzha.

Petrol costs Rs 99.74 and diesel costs Rs 94.28 in Kochi town.

Petrol and diesel costs Rs 102.49 and 95.94 respectively in Thiruvananthapuram. It costs Rs 99.98 and Rs 95.54 respectively in Kozhikode.