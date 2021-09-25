Most actresses in the Malayalam film industry have no craze for their automobiles -- their love for cars usually ends in a BMW, Benz or an Innova.

However, Mamta Mohandas has proclaimed that she does not belong to this ilk by acquiring a luxury sports car. She is the proud owner of Porsche's sports car 911 Carrera S.

Mamta bought the car in racing yellow colour from a dealership in Kochi for Rs 1.84 crore ex-showroom price. “A dream turns into reality today. I have waited for over a decade for you my sunshine proud to present to you the newest baby in my family... Porsche 911 Carrera S in Racing Yellow," she wrote on her social media account while sharing her photo with the new car.

Recently, she had shared a photo of her riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle. She had claimed that she used to ride bikes 15 years ago in Bengaluru.

The 911 Carrera S is one of the finest cars from the Porsche lineup. The 911 has a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo V6 engine that generates 450 ps power and 530 Nm of torque. It can take you up to 100 kmph in an impressive 3.7 seconds, while the top seed is 308 kmph.