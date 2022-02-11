For this car enthusiast businessman, his love is on the wall

Kozhikode: On the road, it could be a nimble beauty. But right now, this Porsche Carrera 911 is perched permanently on the wall of its owner’s office. But if you thought that only the outer shell of the car is on the wall, you are wrong. It has all its components intact, including the engine.

The 2005 model Porsche Carrera adorns the wall of the head office of Team Thai business group near Palazhi junction at the Ramanattukara bypass in Kozhikode.

Team Thai owner Ashiq Tahir is known for his love for cars. He bought this car in 2010 and in 12 years it covered more than one lakh kilometres. During this time, the car got several makeovers, including an impressive Martini wrap.

Of late, Ashiq is using his Porsche GT3. Meanwhile, Porsche had also unveiled the limited edition of the 911 turbo in India. Smitten, Ashiq brought home that too. However, he did not want to abandon the Carrera 911 that was his constant companion for a big part of his life. That was how he decided to fix it on the wall so that he never misses it.

The mission to fix the two-tonne vehicle on the wall without any damage was not easy. He sought the help of several engineers and architects for this. Porsche's Kerala dealer Porsche Kochi also extended a helping hand. And it took five long months of work to fix the vehicle on the wall.

Ashiq, who loves travelling, has made a car travel series titled 'Car and Country' along with Deepak Narendran for Amazon Prime UK. Since 1986, Team Thai group is a known name in the trade and commerce circles in the country and outside.