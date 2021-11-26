Mohanlal was riding a BMW M Series bicycle, price Rs1.60 lakh | Video

A video of actor Mohanlal riding a bicycle went viral recently. The video was shared by Mohanlal's friend Sameer Hamsa on Instagram. Fans were impressed by not only the health practice of the actor but also the bicycle.

The bicycle seen in the video is of a BMW make, the third generation Cruise M bike that was first launched in 2014. The fourth generation of the bike was launched recently. The latest model costs around Rs 1.60 lakh.

BMW M Cycle

BMW bicycles come in the company's lifestyle segment. The costliest among the M cycles is the matte black model. The one Mohanlal is seen using has matte black colour and red coloured wheels. It sports an aluminium frame, 26-inch front suspension, with a SR Suntour XCR front fork along with a remote lock. It also comes with 30 gear combinations. The front sports a red-coloured rim. Equipped with a 180 mm disc brake, the cycle weighs 14.8 kg.

Cycling hero

It is difficult to forget the bicycle performer in the film ‘Vishnulokam’. Not just that movie, Mohanlal was seen using bicycles in several of his works. In his first film in 1978, Mohanlal enters his first scene riding a bicycle. Starting from ‘Vishnulokam’ to Georgekutty of ‘Drishyam’, several of his characters and their link with bicycles are difficult to fade away from our mind.